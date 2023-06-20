^

Sports

Ababa zooms to lead with career-best 66 in ICTSI Forest Hills Classic

Philstar.com
June 20, 2023 | 4:07pm
Ababa zooms to lead with career-best 66 in ICTSI Forest Hills Classic
Sarah Ababa
Pilipinas Golf

ANTIPOLO – Sarah Ababa dished out a career-low round of five-under 66 and took full command after 18 holes of the ICTSI Forest Hills Classic — four strokes clear of Daniella Uy and Mikha Fortuna in Cogeo here Tuesday.

Two birdies from pin-length high, a chip-in feat, and another couple of drained putts from the fringe highlighted Ababa’s pair of 33s at the par-71 hilly Nicklaus course as the Davaoeña ace put herself on track toward ending a winless campaign since securing her first victory at Sherwood Hills way back in 2015.

“This is my best round (as a pro) but this is my first tournament here,” said Ababa in Filipino, who tied for third with amateur Lois Kaye Go in the last Ladies Philippine Golf Tour leg at Valley.

Ababa, who birdied Nos. 1, 3. 11, 12 and 17 – all par-4s, added she was motivated by the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.’s recent ruling setting a cut (85) after 18 holes to further improve the quality of play in the women’s side of the two-pro circuit sponsored by ICTSI.

“There was an effort, for sure, to do better. I practiced hard (at Orchard) and stayed patient all throughout, especially off the mound since the fairways are narrow,” said Ababa, who also bucked the heat and the wind which blew at regular intervals.

Daniella Uy matched Ababa’s two-birdie feat in the first three holes to co-share the lead in the P1 million tournament and the former Junior World champion pulled ahead with another birdie on No. 10, only to yield it on Ababa’s back-to-back feats from No. 11 coupled with her bogeys on Nos. 12 and 17.

Uy, also chasing a second win after topping the Riviera leg in bubble setup in 2021, ended up with a 70, which Fortuna matched in a 35-35 round marked by an eagle on No. 6 and birdies on Nos. 12 and 16 against three bogeys.

After winding up eighth in her maiden pro tournament at Valley with a closing 80, Fortuna birdied two of the first seven holes at the back to get going then recovered from a two-bogey mishap (Nos. 18 and 5) with an eagle on the par-5 sixth.

But the former University of Oklahoma mainstay missed seizing solo second with another miscue on the par-3 seventh for joint second while Apple Fudolin likewise posted her best start in year with a two-birdie, two-bogey card for solo fourth with 71.

Florence Bisera, meanwhile, squandered a two-under card after 10 holes with four bogeys against a birdie in the last five holes as she wound up with a 72 to slip to a share of fifth with Korean Min Yeong Kim, who bogeyed two of the last four, while Go finished with a 74 for a share of seventh with Rev Alcantara.

Harmie Constantino, the pre-tournament favorite with back-to-back victories at Luisita and Villamor, groped for form all day, limping with three double bogeys and three bogeys against three birdies as she fell to joint 10th at 77 with Korean Ju Young Yang.

That enabled Junior PGT campaigner Kiara Montebon to grab solo ninth with a gutsy 75 marked by three birdies but marred by five bogeys and a double bogey.

Like Constantino, multi-titled Chihiro Ikeda faltered, making seven bogeys without a birdie to show in a 78 card, while Eva Miñoza and Shery Villasencio shot 86 and 89, respectively, and missed the first round cut.

GOLF

ICTSI GOLF

SARAH ABABA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

French Navy to play here

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
The French national basketball team will play the preliminary rounds of the FIBA World Cup in Jakarta so the only opportunity for Filipino fans to witness 7-3 Victor Wembanyama in action is if and when Les Bleus...
Sports
fbtw
French phenom Wembanyama arrives in New York for NBA Draft

French phenom Wembanyama arrives in New York for NBA Draft

7 hours ago
Victor Wembanyama signed autographs for well-wishers after getting off a flight from France ahead of his expected selection...
Sports
fbtw
Tight hamstring bothers Romeo

Tight hamstring bothers Romeo

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
San Miguel Beer team manager Gee Abanilla allayed fears of a serious injury for Terrence Romeo after the comebacking gunner’s...
Sports
fbtw

Fil-Spanish hurdler surpasses Philippine record

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association never really knew Fil-Spanish hurdler John Cabang Tolentino when he sent email messages to the former asking to be given a shot at a national team slot last year....
Sports
fbtw
Angara powers Senate Sentinels to UNTV Cup semis

Angara powers Senate Sentinels to UNTV Cup semis

5 hours ago
The PNP Responders and the Senate Sentinels scored contrasting wins against their respective rivals to advance to the semis...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mondilla comes out with guns blazing in ICTSI Forest Hills Classic opener

Mondilla comes out with guns blazing in ICTSI Forest Hills Classic opener

26 minutes ago
Clyde Mondilla flicked on the attack mode early and sustained his assault to the finish, leading to a confounding course record...
Sports
fbtw
Ababa zooms to lead with career-best 66 in ICTSI Forest Hills Classic

Ababa zooms to lead with career-best 66 in ICTSI Forest Hills Classic

32 minutes ago
Sarah Ababa dished out a career-low round of five-under 66 and took full command after 18 holes of the ICTSI Forest Hills...
Sports
fbtw
Quizon keeps share of lead in ASEAN Age Group Chess tilt

Quizon keeps share of lead in ASEAN Age Group Chess tilt

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
World Cup veteran Daniel Quizon continued to serve as the Philippines’ beacon of hope after keeping his place at the...
Sports
fbtw
Juan Gomez de Lia&ntilde;o, AJ Edu to play in Asian leagues&nbsp;

Juan Gomez de Liaño, AJ Edu to play in Asian leagues 

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Juan Gomez de Liaño is off to the Korean Basketball League while AJ Edu will fly his act in the Japan B. League.
Sports
fbtw
Champion coach tells Kai Sotto: 'Keep working on NBA dream'

Champion coach tells Kai Sotto: 'Keep working on NBA dream'

3 hours ago
Three-time NBA champion assistant coach Phil Handy believes that Filipino center Kai Sotto has the capability to make it into...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with