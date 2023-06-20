Quizon keeps share of lead in ASEAN Age Group Chess tilt

MANILA, Philippines – World Cup veteran Daniel Quizon continued to serve as the Philippines’ beacon of hope after keeping his place at the helm in the premier Open Under-20 class of the 21st ASEAN Age Group Chess Championships in Bangkok, Thailand Tuesday.

The 19-year-old International Master overcame countryman Jeremiah Luis Cruz to keep in step with Thai FIDE Master Prin Laohawirapap as the two shared the lead with 3.5 points each after four rounds.

Interestingly, Quizon was battling Dasmarinas stable mate IM Michael Concio, Jr., who had 2.5 points, in the fifth round at press time for the lead.

Quizon’s heroics provided the light for a country that got buried under the avalanche of the Vietnamese juggernaut following heartbreaking defeats in the other age classes.

There were two though outside Quizon who have kept plodding on in Mary Janelle Tan and Jaycol Sodela.

Tan halved the point with Vietnamese Dao Vu Minh Chau and slipped to No. 2 with 3.5 points in the combined girls’ Under 12 and 14 divisions that another Vietnam bet, Pham, Thi Minh Ngoc headed with a perfect four points.

For Sodela, he needed to turn back countryman Phil Martin Casiguran to jump solo third with 3.5 points in the Open U12 behind co-leaders Nguyen Quang Minh and Nguyen Nam Kiet again from Vietnam.

The country’s trip is financed by the Philippine Sports Commission and supported by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines and the Philippine Olympic Committee.