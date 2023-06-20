SEA countries joining next Asia 7s, Far East United Football

MANILA, Philippines – Following the massive success of the recent The Soccer Tournament $1 Million Winner Take All and the Asia 7s football competitions, seven-a-side football has received a massive boost in terms of popularity and awareness.

The first ever Asia 7s Tournament that was held in Manila with four nations participating — inaugural champion Japan, India, Myanmar and host Philippines — looks to have received a boost.

According to Asia 7s founder and former Philippine national player Anton del Rosario, several more countries from the region have expressed their interest in participating in the 2024 edition.

“There are updates on Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand joining the movement,” shared del Rosario in an interview from the United States.

Vietnam and Guam were supposed to participate in the first staging in Manila but pulled out at the last minute.

“It is a fast-growing sport — seven-a-side football — and the recent high-profile events have only helped it grow even more,” added del Rosario. “We will have more details about next year’s staging. This early we are already planning. We did learn a lot from the previous events including the Kampeon Cup so we will apply all that.”

Del Rosario also bared that Far East United, the team that competed in TST in Cary, North Carolina, will continue and possibly take part in an exhibition match in Cambodia.

Malaysian star Safee Sali’s goal against West Ham United in the TST competition went viral. Sali, who recently hung up his 11x11 boots, beat four defenders before his clever chip beat the West Ham keeper.

Azkals forward Bienvenido Marañon’s goal also sealed the win over the legends of the Premier League club.

“We’re still firming up the details. More players have expressed participating in not just the Asia 7s but also Far East United. These are exciting times.”

The final seven-a-side football tournament in the country for 2023 is the Men’s Kampeon Cup.