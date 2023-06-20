Forest Hills ICTSI leg unfolds

ANTIPOLO, Philippines — The ICTSI Forest Hills Classic kicks off today with a cluster of aces eager to score a second win and a pack of hungry bidders keen on breaking through in the Philippine Golf Tour.

But no player comes into the P2 million event with as much confidence as Reymon Jaraula, who snapped a long spell with an emphatic victory at Valley a couple of weeks back, beating Lloyd Go and Clyde Mondilla by five.

Though he hasn’t played the Nicklaus side, Jaraula said he remains optimistic of his chances at the par-71, 7105-yard layout, which requires a combination of shots from the mound to the green and sound decision-making.

“If my putting clicks, I’ll have a big chance,” said Jaraula, who drew Dutch Guido Van der Valk and Elmer Salvador in the 7:30 a.m. flight on No. 1.

Other marquee matchups pit Jhonnel Ababa, Korean Hyun Ho Rho and Fidel Concepcion at 7:40 a.m.; Tony Lascuna, Richard Sinfuego and Go at 7:50 a.m.; Ira Alido, Nilo Salahog and Mondilla at 8 a.m.; and Rupert Zaragosa, Angelo Que and Zanieboy Gialon at 8:10 a.m., all at the frontside.

The merry mix of veterans and young turks fortified their respective games during the break, setting the stage for a wild chase for the top P360,000 in the next four days.

Meanwhile, Harmie Constantino has toned down expectations of another title run in the ladies side in the absence of four other winners of this year’s Ladies PGT.

The P1 million championship also unwraps today with Constantino, back-to-back winner at Luisita and Villamor, looming large with fellow leg winners Chanelle Avaricio, Pauline del Rosario and amateurs Rianne Malixi and Mafy Singson campaigning elsewhere.

But a good fight is still expected to come from a slew of rivals, headed by Daniella Uy, Chiriho Ikeda and the likes of Mikha Fortuna, Sarah Ababa, Florence Bisera and Martina Miñoza.