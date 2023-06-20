La Salle, UP dispute Filoil crown

The unbeaten Green Archers dethroned the National U Bulldogs, 86-73, as the Fighting Maroons rolled past the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, 104-69, in the one-sided semifinal duels. The title showdown is set tomorrow.

MANILA, Philippines — UAAP powerhouse squads La Salle and the University of the Philippines overwhelmed their separate semifinal opponents yesterday to arrange a titular showdown in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

JD Cagulangan and Gerry Abadiano connived with 15 and 14 points, respectively, while CJ Cansino and Francis Lopez had 10 each – all in less than 20 minutes of play – to tow UP to its first-ever Filoil finals appearance.

Cagulangan, the hero in the Maroons’ UAAP Season 84 championship to end a 36-year title-drought, led their backbreaking 30-6 rally in the second quarter to turn a 26-27 deficit to a commanding 56-33 lead at the turn.

There was no looking back for the dribblers from Diliman en route to a 35-point win.

Kevin Quiambao collared a 17-10 double-double to lead La Salle’s win sparked by a 28-14 start.