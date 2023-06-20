^

Sports

La Salle, UP dispute Filoil crown

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
June 20, 2023 | 12:00am
La Salle, UP dispute Filoil crown
The unbeaten Green Archers dethroned the National U Bulldogs, 86-73, as the Fighting Maroons rolled past the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, 104-69, in the one-sided semifinal duels. The title showdown is set tomorrow.
MANILA, Philippines — UAAP powerhouse squads La Salle and the University of the Philippines overwhelmed their separate semifinal opponents yesterday to arrange a titular showdown in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The unbeaten Green Archers dethroned the National U Bulldogs, 86-73, as the Fighting Maroons rolled past the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, 104-69, in the one-sided semifinal duels. The title showdown is set tomorrow.

JD Cagulangan and Gerry Abadiano connived with 15 and 14 points, respectively, while CJ Cansino and Francis Lopez had 10 each – all in less than 20 minutes of play – to tow UP to its first-ever Filoil finals appearance.

Cagulangan, the hero in the Maroons’ UAAP Season 84 championship to end a 36-year title-drought, led their backbreaking 30-6 rally in the second quarter to turn a 26-27 deficit to a commanding 56-33 lead at the turn.

There was no looking back for the dribblers from Diliman en route to a 35-point win.

Kevin Quiambao collared a 17-10 double-double to lead La Salle’s win sparked by a 28-14 start.

