Record purse in 5150 Triathlon Dapitan

The 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run Olympic distance race serves as the answer to athletes who love to do short-distance but challenging races in a world-class set-up and at the same time reach the IRONMAN level.

MANILA, Philippines — Dapitan City finally gets a crack at hosting an IRONMAN race – the 5150 Triathlon Dapitan – on Sept. 10.

To make it a memorable one, host Mayor Seth “Bullet” Jalosjos has sweetened the pot as the winner of the 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run race will pocket a cool P500,000 courtesy of the Shrine City of the Philippines.

“The overall winner of the main race will get P500,000,” said Jalosjos during an online presser yesterday.

Jalosjos said they will also award P50,000 and P30,000 to the Olympic and Sprint winners of Lipi ng Rizal (best team award), P10,000 each to the recipient of Fuertos Juntos (relay) and P50,000 to the Liga ng Rizal awardee (team with most members).

The top three Bagong Bayani winners, or Filipino elites, will also get P40,000, P30,000 and P10,000, respectively.

Jalosjos said they want to make a big impression as they bid to host a bigger race like the IRONMAN 70.3.

Organizing Sunrise Events general manager Princess Galura said they will also stage the shorter Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint on the same day and the Noli Run – a 3km fun run the day before.

“We want to also promote sports tourism and encourage people to travel over the Philippines and Dapitan is one of those places,” said Galura.