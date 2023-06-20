^

Tight hamstring bothers Romeo

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
June 20, 2023 | 12:00am
Tight hamstring bothers Romeo

MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel Beer team manager Gee Abanilla allayed fears of a serious injury for Terrence Romeo after the comebacking gunner’s abbreviated stint in the Beermen’s PBA On Tour outing last Sunday.

Romeo skipped the second half of the Beermen’s 111-113 overtime losing game to Converge after feeling tightness in his hamstring.

“Nag-tight lang ang hamstring niya but not that serious, according to our PT (physical therapist Edward Bacason),” Abanilla told The STAR yesterday.

“They have been icing it and opted to rest him last night (Sunday) for proper assessment,” he added.

Romeo has been enjoying a stellar return to active duty before his hamstring bothered him anew.

In five games in the pre-season meet, he averaged 18.40 points, highlighted by a high of 27 in SMB’s opening 101-106 loss to Phoenix, on a 43-percent clip to go with 3.60 rebounds and 3.60 assists.

Romeo accounted for five markers – all in the second quarter – plus five boards in his shortened 14-minute appearance against the FiberXers.

Jericho Cruz took the scoring cudgels for undermanned SMB with 41 spiked by six triples. But Converge had the last laugh and completed a fightback from 16 points down in the Father’s Day thriller. The FiberXers snapped a two-game slide and improved to 2-3 while the Beermen fell to three straight and 2-4.

