Fil-Spanish hurdler surpasses Philippine record

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association never really knew Fil-Spanish hurdler John Cabang Tolentino when he sent email messages to the former asking to be given a shot at a national team slot last year. Good thing they listened.

Reciprocating PATAFA’s trust, Tolentino erased the national men’s 110-meter hurdles record in ruling the Campeonato de Esukadi in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain over the weekend in a performance that may have sealed him a spot to the Hangzhou Asian Games-bound national squad.

The 21-year-old Robotics major in Madrid clocked 13.65 seconds that erased the 13.78 mark Clinton Bautista recorded last year in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games.