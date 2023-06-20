^

French Navy to play here

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
June 20, 2023 | 12:00am

The French national basketball team will play the preliminary rounds of the FIBA World Cup in Jakarta so the only opportunity for Filipino fans to witness 7-3 Victor Wembanyama in action is if and when Les Bleus advance to the quarterfinals at the MOA Arena. But wait. Theres a French squad coming to play at the Paco Arena on June 27 and while it isnt Wembanyama and company, the game will still be more than interesting to watch.

The 19-man French team is made up of sailors from the Aquitaine-class frigate Lorraine, launched in the Lorient shipyard in 2020 and delivered to the French Navy last November. The 466-foot long vessel manned by a crew of close to 200 was recently engaged in exercises with the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force and is scheduled to dock in Manila on Friday.

Blackwater PBA team owner Dioceldo Sy said Counselor for Cooperation and Cultural Affairs Marc Piton of the French Embassy reached out to arrange a goodwill game for Lorraine. Sy said the Frenchmen will test the Paco Arena court in two three-hour practices on Saturday and Monday before engaging the Bossing in the 9 a.m.-12 noon friendly on Tuesday. It will be a one-game stand.

Were preparing the uniforms of the players,” said Sy. “We dont know about the players except for their last names and jersey sizes. But when they practice on Saturday and Monday, well scout them with our Blackwater coaches so well be prepared.” Of the 19 players in the Lorraine lineup, only three wear XL jerseys and no size is larger so it doesnt look like a big team.

Well play PBA rules,” said Sy. “Were excited for this. Were honored that French Ambassador Michele Boccoz will attend the game.” Last year, the French Embassy and the PBA were in talks for a series of exhibition games with the French league champion ASVEL Lyon Villeurbanne as part of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and France. But the event was postponed due to scheduling difficulties. Now, there is a plan to bring in ASVEL team owner and basketball Hall of Famer Tony Parker to visit Manila, possibly before the start of the FIBA World Cup. Nothing is final on Parkers visit but whats confirmed is the Lorraine teams goodwill game with Blackwater.

The Bossing is currently playing in the PBA On Tour and has a 3-2 record so far with interim head coach Joe Silva subbing for Jeff Cariaso. The team is intact from last season with Troy Rosario, Rashawn McCarthy, Jvee Casio, Baser Amer, Ato Ular, Rey Suerte, James Sena, Yousef Taha, Tyrus Hill, RK Ilagan, Mike DiGregorio, Mike Ayonayon, Gab Banal, Richard Escoto, Rey Publico and Josh Torralba in the roster.

