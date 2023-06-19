5150 Triathlon heads to Dapitan

The 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run Olympic distance race serves as the answer to athletes who love to do short-distance but challenging races in a world-class set-up and at the same time reach the IRONMAN level.

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time, Dapitan City is hosting an IRONMAN race — the 5150 Triathlon Dapitan — set on September 10.

To make it a memorable one, host Mayor Seth “Bullet” Jalosjos has put in the money as the winner of the 1.5-kilometer swim, 40km bike and 10km run race will get to pocket a cool P500,000 purse courtesy of the Shrine City of the Philippines.

“The overall winner of the main race will get P500,000,” said Jalosjos during an online presser Monday.

Apart from it, Jalosjos said they will give P50,000 and P30,000 to the Olympic and Sprint winners of Lipi ng Rizal (best team award), P10,000 each to the recipient of Fuertos Juntos (Relay) and P50,000 to the Liga ng Rizal awardee (team with most members).

The top three Bagong Bayani winners, or Filipino elites, will also get P40,000, P30,000 and P10,000, respectively.

Jalosjos said they want to make a big impression as they bid to host a bigger race like the IRONMAN 70.3.

“The ultimate goal is 70.3. We’ll just get our feet wet with the 5150 Dapitan and hope in the near future, we’ll get that chance,” said Jalosjos.

Organizing Sunrise Events general manager Princess Galura said that apart from the 5150 Triathlon Dapitan, they will also stage the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint, which is a shorter distance than the main race, the same day and the Noli Run — a 3km fun run the day before.

“We told ourselves, we want to also promote sports tourism and encourage people to travel over the Philippines and Dapitan is one of those places,” said Galura, who was accompanied by reigning Subic IRONMAN 70.3 champion John Alcala, race director Ani de Leon-Brown and national triathlon star Kim Mangrobang, who was in Mexico.

Galura added that they are expecting around 500 participants but may open it up for more people to get to see history in Dapitan.

“We will obviously increase it, gusto namin marami maka-experience ng Dapitan,” she said.