^

Sports

Philippines to host Volleyball Nations League anew

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 19, 2023 | 4:06pm
Philippines to host Volleyball Nations League anew
The Premier Volleyball League and Beach Volleyball Republic yesterday have both shelved their scheduled tournaments in light of the COVID-19 concern.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – For the second straight year, the Philippines once again will serve as the mecca of world volleyball.

Eight of the world’s best teams gather in the country on July 4-9 as the prestigious Volleyball Nations League (VNL) stages the third week of the men’s competition at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Reigning world champion Italy, current world No. 1 Poland and crowd favorite Japan, also world No. 8, banner the eight-team cast in the VNL’s Philippine return after a successful staging here last year.

Completing the field are powerhouse Brazil, Slovenia, the Netherlands, Canada and China as Anaheim, California in the United States host the women’s division at the same period. The first two legs in both divisions were held simultaneously in Canada, Japan, the Netherlands and France.

The Philippines hosted a leg for both the women’s and men’s competitions last year. This time, part of the country’s hosting is a pair of friendly games featuring the national team against China and the Netherlands in between the tournament.

“Hosting world-class volleyball events helps not only the Filipino fans but also encourages our national team to play better and get more ideas. This is a reward to the Filipinos as one of the best fans in the world. It’s the fan experience that makes the difference,” said Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Ramon “Tats” Suzara.

“Do know that in every dig, every set and every spike, Pasay City will always be cheering and rooting for you, with the rest of the world watching us,” said mayor Imelda Calixto-Rubiano of host Pasay City.

Also gracing the event Monday at the Diamond Hotel, which will serve as VNL’s official hotel, were Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Richard Bachmann, Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Hubert Guevara, MOA Arena general manager Arnel Gonzales and Diamond Hotel rooms division manager George Reynoso.

Guevara said that First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos will attend the opener on July 4, featuring Brazil versus Italy and Japan against China, and will lead the ceremonial serve.

The Philippine leg will serve as the last and crucial stage of the VNL preliminary phase to determine the Top 8 teams advancing to the final phase on July 19-24 in Poland.

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

The six-meter club

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
There was some confusion as to how many pole vaulters had breached the six-meter mark after EJ Obiena joined the elite club last weekend. Depending on the source, Obiena was reported to be either the 26th or 27th...
Sports
fbtw
Duplantis reasserts mastery, sends Obiena back to reality

Duplantis reasserts mastery, sends Obiena back to reality

By Joey Villar | 3 days ago
Just a few days after his breakthrough effort in Bergen, Norway, Filipino star EJ Obiena had a chance to show off his newfound...
Sports
fbtw
EJ up for challenge

EJ up for challenge

By Joaquin M. Henson | 4 days ago
PATAFA president Terry Capistrano said yesterday World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena is smarter and working harder with less...
Sports
fbtw
EJ takes bronze as Duplantis soars for gold

EJ takes bronze as Duplantis soars for gold

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Just a few days after his breakthrough effort in Bergen, Norway, Filipino EJ Obiena came face to face with pole-vault king...
Sports
fbtw
Blu Girls punch World Cup berth

Blu Girls punch World Cup berth

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
The Philippines smashed South Korea, 10-0, to claim the bronze in the World Baseball and Softball Confederation Under-15 Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
5150 Triathlon heads to Dapitan

5150 Triathlon heads to Dapitan

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
For the first time, Dapitan City is hosting an IRONMAN race — the 5150 Triathlon Dapitan — set on September ...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines to host Volleyball Nations League anew

Philippines to host Volleyball Nations League anew

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
For the second straight year, the Philippines once again will serve as the mecca of world volleyball.
Sports
fbtw
Unbeaten Arca, Tan keep lead in ASEAN Age Group Chess tilt

Unbeaten Arca, Tan keep lead in ASEAN Age Group Chess tilt

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
The Philippines’ Christian Gian Karlo Arca and Mary Janelle Tan stayed perfect after two rounds to keep their grip of...
Sports
fbtw
Korea's Tom Kim enjoys career first major top 10; Clark wins US Open

Korea's Tom Kim enjoys career first major top 10; Clark wins US Open

4 hours ago
Korea’s Tom Kim secured a memorable first career top 10 in a major championship following a joint-eighth finish in the...
Sports
fbtw
Chicano strikes silver in Powerman Malaysia Duathlon

Chicano strikes silver in Powerman Malaysia Duathlon

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
Southeast Asian Games gold medalist John Chicano spearheaded the national team’s strong showing with a silver medal...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with