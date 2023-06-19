^

Sports

Cagulangan, Maroons charge past Altas, book UP's first-ever Filioil finals appearance

Philstar.com
June 19, 2023 | 4:02pm
JD Cagulangan top-scored for UP with 15 points.
Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup
Filoil

Games Wednesday

2 p.m. – Battle for 3rd
4 p.m. – Finals

MANILA, Philippines – Behind red-hot JD Cagulangan, the University of the Philippines barged into the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup finals for the first time after outclassing University of Perpetual Help, 104-69, Monday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Having already recorded their best finish in tournament history, the Fighting Maroons now get a shot at a historic gold in the 2023 staging of the premiere preseason tournament backed by Filoil, EcoOil, Hanes, Akari, Reyes BBQ, BDO, Kalos Sportswear, and Molten.

They did so in dominant fashion, as Cagulangan and CJ Cansino connived to front the 30-6 tear that erased a 26-27 deficit at the 7:22 mark of the second quarter and erected a massive 56-33 lead at halftime. The Altas wouldn’t be able to recover from there.

Cagulangan fired 10 of his 15 points, as Cansino shot all 10 of his output in the game-breaking run that propelled State Univeristy to the championship round where they await the winner between undefeated De La Salle University and fellow powerhouse National University.

“Going towards finals on Wednesday, na-appreciate naming kahit we started slow, kahit we struggled at first, nakita nating nag-bounce back tayo,” said head coach Goldwin Monteverde. 

Gerry Abadiano also added 14 points, while Francis Lopez chipped in 10 of his own, as UP enjoyed an advantage as big as 36.

“Sobrang saya namin sa nakikita namin, pero ‘di pa enough. Gusto ko, lahat may kumpyansa pagdating ng [UAAP] Season 86. Thankful naman ako na nagre-respond lagi ang mga bata,” said Cagulangan.

The Fighting Maroons lost to the Green Archers, 83-90, and topped the Bulldogs, 72-65, in the group phase.

On the other hand, Perpetual will still celebrate its best finish in school history. JP Boral and Carlo Ferreras showed the way for them with 12 points apiece in the losing effort.

The scores:

UP 104 – Cagulangan 15, Abadiano 14, Cansino 10, Lopez 10, Alter 9, Belmonte 9, Briones 8, Alarcon 7, Diouf 6, Torculas 6, Gagate 6, Torres 2, Pablo 2, Felicilda 0

PERPETUAL 69 – Ferreras 12, Boral 12, Razon 11, Abis 8, Ramirez 8, Nitura 7, Nunez 4, Pagaran 3, Barcuma 2, Movida 2, Roque 0, Sevilla 0, Orgo 0, Gelsano 0, Cuevas 0

QUARTERS: 20-19, 56-33, 79-55, 104-69  

FIGHTING MAROONS

FILOIL PRESEASON CUP

UP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

The six-meter club

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
There was some confusion as to how many pole vaulters had breached the six-meter mark after EJ Obiena joined the elite club last weekend. Depending on the source, Obiena was reported to be either the 26th or 27th...
Sports
fbtw
Duplantis reasserts mastery, sends Obiena back to reality

Duplantis reasserts mastery, sends Obiena back to reality

By Joey Villar | 3 days ago
Just a few days after his breakthrough effort in Bergen, Norway, Filipino star EJ Obiena had a chance to show off his newfound...
Sports
fbtw
EJ up for challenge

EJ up for challenge

By Joaquin M. Henson | 4 days ago
PATAFA president Terry Capistrano said yesterday World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena is smarter and working harder with less...
Sports
fbtw
EJ takes bronze as Duplantis soars for gold

EJ takes bronze as Duplantis soars for gold

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Just a few days after his breakthrough effort in Bergen, Norway, Filipino EJ Obiena came face to face with pole-vault king...
Sports
fbtw
Blu Girls punch World Cup berth

Blu Girls punch World Cup berth

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
The Philippines smashed South Korea, 10-0, to claim the bronze in the World Baseball and Softball Confederation Under-15 Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
5150 Triathlon heads to Dapitan

5150 Triathlon heads to Dapitan

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
For the first time, Dapitan City is hosting an IRONMAN race — the 5150 Triathlon Dapitan — set on September ...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines to host Volleyball Nations League anew

Philippines to host Volleyball Nations League anew

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
For the second straight year, the Philippines once again will serve as the mecca of world volleyball.
Sports
fbtw
Unbeaten Arca, Tan keep lead in ASEAN Age Group Chess tilt

Unbeaten Arca, Tan keep lead in ASEAN Age Group Chess tilt

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
The Philippines’ Christian Gian Karlo Arca and Mary Janelle Tan stayed perfect after two rounds to keep their grip of...
Sports
fbtw
Korea's Tom Kim enjoys career first major top 10; Clark wins US Open

Korea's Tom Kim enjoys career first major top 10; Clark wins US Open

4 hours ago
Korea’s Tom Kim secured a memorable first career top 10 in a major championship following a joint-eighth finish in the...
Sports
fbtw
Chicano strikes silver in Powerman Malaysia Duathlon

Chicano strikes silver in Powerman Malaysia Duathlon

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
Southeast Asian Games gold medalist John Chicano spearheaded the national team’s strong showing with a silver medal...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with