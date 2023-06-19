Cagulangan, Maroons charge past Altas, book UP's first-ever Filioil finals appearance

Games Wednesday

2 p.m. – Battle for 3rd

4 p.m. – Finals

MANILA, Philippines – Behind red-hot JD Cagulangan, the University of the Philippines barged into the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup finals for the first time after outclassing University of Perpetual Help, 104-69, Monday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Having already recorded their best finish in tournament history, the Fighting Maroons now get a shot at a historic gold in the 2023 staging of the premiere preseason tournament backed by Filoil, EcoOil, Hanes, Akari, Reyes BBQ, BDO, Kalos Sportswear, and Molten.

They did so in dominant fashion, as Cagulangan and CJ Cansino connived to front the 30-6 tear that erased a 26-27 deficit at the 7:22 mark of the second quarter and erected a massive 56-33 lead at halftime. The Altas wouldn’t be able to recover from there.

Cagulangan fired 10 of his 15 points, as Cansino shot all 10 of his output in the game-breaking run that propelled State Univeristy to the championship round where they await the winner between undefeated De La Salle University and fellow powerhouse National University.

“Going towards finals on Wednesday, na-appreciate naming kahit we started slow, kahit we struggled at first, nakita nating nag-bounce back tayo,” said head coach Goldwin Monteverde.

Gerry Abadiano also added 14 points, while Francis Lopez chipped in 10 of his own, as UP enjoyed an advantage as big as 36.

“Sobrang saya namin sa nakikita namin, pero ‘di pa enough. Gusto ko, lahat may kumpyansa pagdating ng [UAAP] Season 86. Thankful naman ako na nagre-respond lagi ang mga bata,” said Cagulangan.

The Fighting Maroons lost to the Green Archers, 83-90, and topped the Bulldogs, 72-65, in the group phase.

On the other hand, Perpetual will still celebrate its best finish in school history. JP Boral and Carlo Ferreras showed the way for them with 12 points apiece in the losing effort.

The scores:

UP 104 – Cagulangan 15, Abadiano 14, Cansino 10, Lopez 10, Alter 9, Belmonte 9, Briones 8, Alarcon 7, Diouf 6, Torculas 6, Gagate 6, Torres 2, Pablo 2, Felicilda 0

PERPETUAL 69 – Ferreras 12, Boral 12, Razon 11, Abis 8, Ramirez 8, Nitura 7, Nunez 4, Pagaran 3, Barcuma 2, Movida 2, Roque 0, Sevilla 0, Orgo 0, Gelsano 0, Cuevas 0

QUARTERS: 20-19, 56-33, 79-55, 104-69