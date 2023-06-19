^

Sports

Jared Cannonier sets UFC record in massive win over Marvin Vettori

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
June 19, 2023 | 10:22am
Jared Cannonier sets UFC record in massive win over Marvin Vettori
Jared Cannonier (right) won a unanimous decision with scores of 49-45 (twice) and 48-46.
UFC

MANILA, Philippines – Two hundred forty-one significant strikes. That is how many punches Marvin Vettori ate for dinner in the main event of UFC Fight Night last Sunday at the Apex in Las Vegas, which was televised live in the Philippines via the Premier Sports Channel and on TapGo TV.

By the time the five rounds ended and went to the judges’ scorecards who called it 49-45 (twice) and 48-46 for Jared Cannonier, Vettori’s handsome face was a bloody pulp.

Whatever he said about unveiling new tactics? Well, it was gone with the wind as Cannonier dropped the insane barrage of strikes — 55 more than the previous record of 186.

And let’s be clear — significant strikes out of a total of 428. 

"That was the plan: pressure. If I gave you the room, I knew you would do whatever you want. After the Adesanya fight, my goal was to increase my output — I'll take that notch in my belt and cement myself in history,” said Cannonier post-fight. 

In all fairness, Vettori did put up a fight, eating much but also dishing out some punishment as he countered with 153 significant strikes of his own that rocked Cannonier as he looked to make it a short evening as of the first round.

However, Cannonier found his second gear and Vettori couldn’t catch up. And as a result, the Italian lost his second fight in his most recent three to drop to 19-7-1. His consolation was, he wasn’t finished at all by Cannonier. Furthermore, the bout was adjudged Fight of the Night. 

“Marvin's never been finished in the Octagon, hats off to him. I'm happy I got to display more of my skill set in here and show the world that I'm still at the top of my game, and I'm only getting better."

So now, champion Israel Adesanya is once more in his sights. But that will have to wait as the champion will battle either Khamzat Chimaev, Robert Whittaker or Dricus du Plessis.

In the co-main event, eighth-ranked lightweight Arman Tsarukyan, who previously said that Brazilian Joaquim Silva was not at the same level as him, got into a scrap. 

Tsarukyan was almost finished in the second round, dug deep, and came out in the third with a dominating performance that earned him the technical knockout. 

Tsarukyan said, "I felt this was the first time to have punches that were super tough, but I didn't accept that. I was calm, and I said I was going to knock him out and I did it. I'm not just talking. I'm going to be number one contender. When I first fought Islam Makhachev, you gave me three weeks. If you give me eight weeks, I'm going to smash him.”

The next UFC event is this Sunday, June 25, with Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria billed as the main event.

MMA

UFC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

The six-meter club

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
There was some confusion as to how many pole vaulters had breached the six-meter mark after EJ Obiena joined the elite club last weekend. Depending on the source, Obiena was reported to be either the 26th or 27th...
Sports
fbtw
EJ takes bronze as Duplantis soars for gold

EJ takes bronze as Duplantis soars for gold

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Just a few days after his breakthrough effort in Bergen, Norway, Filipino EJ Obiena came face to face with pole-vault king...
Sports
fbtw
EJ up for challenge

EJ up for challenge

By Joaquin M. Henson | 4 days ago
PATAFA president Terry Capistrano said yesterday World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena is smarter and working harder with less...
Sports
fbtw
Blu Girls punch World Cup berth

Blu Girls punch World Cup berth

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
The Philippines smashed South Korea, 10-0, to claim the bronze in the World Baseball and Softball Confederation Under-15 Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Duplantis reasserts mastery, sends Obiena back to reality

Duplantis reasserts mastery, sends Obiena back to reality

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Just a few days after his breakthrough effort in Bergen, Norway, Filipino star EJ Obiena had a chance to show off his newfound...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SMART/MVPSF national taekwondo poomsae tilt slated June 24-25

SMART/MVPSF national taekwondo poomsae tilt slated June 24-25

27 minutes ago
The search for future national team members continues as the Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) stages the 2023 SMART/MVPSF...
Sports
fbtw
Clark holds off McIlroy to capture maiden major at US Open

Clark holds off McIlroy to capture maiden major at US Open

48 minutes ago
Wyndham Clark held his nerve to card an even-par 70 on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) to win the 123rd US Open, capturing his...
Sports
fbtw
Red Bull boss hails Verstappen after team&rsquo;s 100th win

Red Bull boss hails Verstappen after team’s 100th win

55 minutes ago
Team chief Christian Horner hailed Max Verstappen and all the Red Bull staff on Sunday after the double world champion delivered...
Sports
fbtw
Jared Cannonier sets UFC record in massive win over Marvin Vettori

Jared Cannonier sets UFC record in massive win over Marvin Vettori

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Two hundred forty-one significant strikes. That is how many punches Marvin Vettori ate for dinner in the main event of UFC...
Sports
fbtw
Kairi, Yeb win first international title with ONIC Esports as Blacklist falters

Kairi, Yeb win first international title with ONIC Esports as Blacklist falters

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
ONIC Esports, bannered by Filipino jungler Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol and Filipino coach Denver “Yeb” Miranda,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with