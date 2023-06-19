^

Cruz scoops up 2 table tennis gold medals in SEA Youth

Philstar.com
June 19, 2023 | 9:37am
Cruz scoops up 2 table tennis gold medals in SEA Youth
From left: Kheith Rhynne Cruz, Chrishien Mae Santillan and coach Annabelle Commendador

MANILA, Philippines – Kheith Rhynne Cruz bagged two gold medals for the Philippines in the 2023 SEA Youth table tennis championships in Brunei over the weekend.

Cruz ruled the girls’ U17 singles competition, beating Wirakarn Tayapitak of Thailand, 11-7, 11-4, 8-11, 11-4, 7-11, 11-3. She also captured the title in U19 doubles together with Chrishien Mae Santillan, defeating Wirakarn and Wanwisa Aueawiriyayothin, 11-2, 11-9, 11-7.

The 16-year-old Cruz earlier got a silver medal in the Southeast Asian Table Tennis Association event along with Santillan, Althea Jade Gudes, Jelaine Monteclaro, and Zachi Chua in the girls’ 19U team event.

Santillan also claimed a bronze medal in the U19 girls singles tournament.

The Philippine Table Tennis Federation Inc. thanked the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Huaching Foundation Bill Yap, Topcoms Marketing, Astiga Pilipinas — Brian Alva and Ian Villacuel, Volunteer Team Managers in Brunei — Steffy Chua, and Mr. and Mrs. Esguerra for their support.

“These remarkable victories, coupled with the unwavering support of our coaches, staff, and the PTTF showcase the relentless pursuit of excellence that defines our athletes,” said PTTF president Ting Ledesma. “This momentous achievement not only etches a golden chapter in Philippine table tennis history but also propels our nation to new heights on the global stage.”

Also winning medals for the Philippine team are Jigsaya Cabrido and Joanna Isabelle Esguerra (bronze —cadet girls doubles), Khevine Khieth Cruz and Carl Benjamin De Los Reyes (bronze — cadet boys doubles), and Ray Joshua Lawrence Manlapaz (bronze — U17 boys singles).

The team’s coaches are Annabelle Commendador, Lauro Crisostomo and Johann Remaneses.

