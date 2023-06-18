^

Sports

Yulo cops 2 golds in his most productive Asian gymnastics campaign ever

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 18, 2023 | 6:01pm
Yulo cops 2 golds in his most productive Asian gymnastics campaign ever
Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo competes during the Men's Parallel Bars final at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, northern England on November 6, 2022.
PAUL ELLIS / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Carlos Yulo unleashed a powerful final-day push at the OCBC Arena in Singapore to come through with his best performance in the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

The two-time world champion scooped up two gold medals — albeit in contrasting fashions — in vault and parallel bars and a bronze in high bar Sunday that capped what was his most productive effort in the event thus far.

At the end of the grueling competition, the Southeast Asian king from the Philippines collected a total of three mints, including one from his pet floor exercise the day before, the silver in the individual all-around Friday and a bronze.

It eclipsed the three-gold, one-silver harvest from last year in Doha, Qatar.

Yulo, attempting first in the vault, was surprisingly jittery and ran into problems with his landing in both of his tries and elicited an average score of 14.299 from his two jumps of 13.966 and 14.633.

It paled in comparison with his masterful 14.833 in the qualification phase — the best among all the finalists — that opened things up for the rest of the field to snatch the gold that should have been Yulo for the easy taking.

Mercifully, fortune favored the brave as the opposition bizarrely failed to take advantage and wound up worse with Uzbek Abdulaziz Mirvaliev eventually claiming the silver with a 14.083 and South Korean Kim Jaeho the bronze with a 13.766.

In parallel bars, Yulo was a different animal and didn’t leave anything to chance as he blew away the competition with an electric 15.266.

It was a magical routine that bumped off individual all-around gold winner Shinnosuke Oka (15.133) of Japan and Yin Dehang (15.100) from first and second to second and third and scooped up the gold himself.

Yulo completed his amazing showing by pinning the bronze with a 14.033 in the high bar, an event where he was given little chance to medal, much more to win, after he wound up only ninth and took the eighth and final spot only after two

two of the three Chinese who made the top eight were allowed to play.

China’s Tian Hao seized the gold with a 14.533 while Oka the silver with a 14.366.

In the women’s side, Emma Lauren Malabuyo added the floor exercise silver while Aleah Finnegan a balance beam bronze to the country’s total haul of three golds, two silver and three bronzes.

Finnegan accounted for the Filipinos’ other bronze that came in vault Saturday.

CARLOS YULO

GYMNASTICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

The six-meter club

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
There was some confusion as to how many pole vaulters had breached the six-meter mark after EJ Obiena joined the elite club last weekend. Depending on the source, Obiena was reported to be either the 26th or 27th...
Sports
fbtw
EJ takes bronze as Duplantis soars for gold

EJ takes bronze as Duplantis soars for gold

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Just a few days after his breakthrough effort in Bergen, Norway, Filipino EJ Obiena came face to face with pole-vault king...
Sports
fbtw
Duplantis reasserts mastery, sends Obiena back to reality

Duplantis reasserts mastery, sends Obiena back to reality

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Just a few days after his breakthrough effort in Bergen, Norway, Filipino star EJ Obiena had a chance to show off his newfound...
Sports
fbtw
EJ up for challenge

EJ up for challenge

By Joaquin M. Henson | 3 days ago
PATAFA president Terry Capistrano said yesterday World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena is smarter and working harder with less...
Sports
fbtw
EJ says more work to do

EJ says more work to do

By Joaquin Henson | 4 days ago
World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena, fresh from joining the elite six-meter club, is far from resting on his laurels. He said...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274767
            [Title] => Superal falters at the finish, ends up tied 11th
            [Summary] => Princess Superal blundered with two late miscues and missed posting a Top 10 finish after a 74 in the Jupiter Shizuoka Shimbun-SBS Ladies ruled by Taiwanese Yen Wu Chia in runaway fashion in Shizuoka, Japan.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-18 14:36:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807248
            [AuthorName] => Jan Veran
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2022/08/19/gm_2022-08-19_23-07-25944_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274765
            [Title] => LascuÃ±a seeks to show vintage form in ICTSI Forest Hills golf tiff
            [Summary] => The six-year interval since he scored back-to-back victories at Forest Hills could be too big a gap to spur another title drive but Tony LascuÃ±a still feels good about his chances in the ICTSI Forest Hills Classic.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-18 14:30:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/18/tony-lascuna_2023-06-18_14-31-15428_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274763
            [Title] => Navo leads Philippine swimmersâ€™ 10-medal haul in in Hong Kong tilt
            [Summary] => The Swimming League Philippines (SLP)-Philippine Team won a total of 10 medals in the recently concluded Hong Kong Stingrays Summer Sizzler invitational swimming championship.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-18 14:23:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/18/slp-swimming_2023-06-18_14-25-55624_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274759
            [Title] => Quezon stands ground vs Makati for 10th MPBL win
            [Summary] => Quezon Province withstood Makati's final assaults and prevailed, 80-72, on Saturday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena City.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-18 12:23:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/18/raffy-verano-quezon-mpbl_2023-06-18_12-24-05142_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274757
            [Title] => Blacklist International nears elusive MSC title; ECHO settles for 3rd
            [Summary] => Three-time MPL Philippines champions Blacklist International moved one win away from an elusive Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) crown after surviving host bet Burn X Flash, 3-1.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-18 12:08:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806617
            [AuthorName] => Michelle Lojo
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/18/blacklist-msc_2023-06-18_12-08-06380_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Superal falters at the finish, ends up tied 11th

Superal falters at the finish, ends up tied 11th

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Princess Superal blundered with two late miscues and missed posting a Top 10 finish after a 74 in the Jupiter Shizuoka Shimbun-SBS...
Sports
fbtw
Lascu&ntilde;a seeks to show vintage form in ICTSI Forest Hills golf tiff

Lascuña seeks to show vintage form in ICTSI Forest Hills golf tiff

4 hours ago
The six-year interval since he scored back-to-back victories at Forest Hills could be too big a gap to spur another title...
Sports
fbtw
Navo leads Philippine swimmers&rsquo; 10-medal haul in in Hong Kong tilt

Navo leads Philippine swimmers’ 10-medal haul in in Hong Kong tilt

4 hours ago
The Swimming League Philippines (SLP)-Philippine Team won a total of 10 medals in the recently concluded Hong Kong Stingrays...
Sports
fbtw
Quezon stands ground vs Makati for 10th MPBL win

Quezon stands ground vs Makati for 10th MPBL win

6 hours ago
Quezon Province withstood Makati's final assaults and prevailed, 80-72, on Saturday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Blacklist International nears elusive MSC title; ECHO settles for 3rd

Blacklist International nears elusive MSC title; ECHO settles for 3rd

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
Three-time MPL Philippines champions Blacklist International moved one win away from an elusive Mobile Legends Southeast Asia...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with