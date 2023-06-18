Superal falters at the finish, ends up tied 11th

MANILA, Philippines – Princess Superal blundered with two late miscues and missed posting a Top 10 finish after a 74 in the Jupiter Shizuoka Shimbun-SBS Ladies ruled by Taiwanese Yen Wu Chia in runaway fashion in Shizuoka, Japan Sunday.

Superal held her spot at Top 5 with a bogey-birdie card after 11 holes but she bogeyed Nos. 14 and 15 and failed to recover, ending up with a pair of 37s and a 54-hole total of 217 that included rounds of 71-72 at the Shizuoka course.

The ICTSI-backed shotmaker wound up at tied 11th instead with five others, 11 strokes behind Chia, who turned what was expected to be a wild finish into a romp in the 54-hole, Y20 million tournament which served as the 10th leg of the Japan Step Up Tour.

Just ahead by one over local bet Yuki Ichinose, Chia birdied the first two holes and pulled away with a frontside 33 before adding two more birdies on Nos. 11 and 14 to rout the field and record her maiden win on the farm league of the region’s most lucrative ladies circuit.

Superal stood just three strokes off the pace for joint fourth after 18 holes and slipped to a share of fifth in the next but stepped onto the first mound in the final round still brimming with confidence.

But after three pars, she yielded a stroke on the par-5 No. 4 for the second straight day, ran a slew of pars marred by a couple of missed chances before finally hitting a birdie on No. 11, another long hole.

She, however, failed to rescue pars on the par-3 14th and on the next, which she both missed, and found herself matching her 11th place finish in the Fundokin Ladies in Oita last April before moving to the Japan LPGA.