Navo leads Philippine swimmersâ€™ 10-medal haul in in Hong Kong tilt

Navo leads Philippine swimmers’ 10-medal haul in in Hong Kong tilt

From left: Cavite SeaBeast Swimming Team coach Shomer Sanding, SLP-Delegation head Marlon Dula and Hans Rafael Sumalde together with Richard Nielson Navo and Kendra Beatrice Larrobis, the top performers in the SLP-Philippine Team.

MANILA, Philippines – The Swimming League Philippines (SLP)-Philippine Team won a total of 10 medals, including four golds, three courtesy of top performer Richard Nielson Navo in the recently concluded Hong Kong Stingrays Summer Sizzler invitational swimming championship at the Hong Kong Olympic Swimming pool.

The 15-year-old Navo, the pride of the South Warriors Swimming Team, clocked 31.73 seconds in the boys 15-under class 50m backstroke, as well as in the 100m breaststroke (1:19.83) and 50m freestyle (27.75) to lead the team formed by the Swim League Philippines (SLP).

Raina Samantha Leyran, this year's Palarong Pambansa qualifier, joined Navo's as team gold medalist after winning the girls 13 & over 50m butterfly with a time of 30.04 seconds. She also won the bronze medal in the 50-m back and was part of the 200m girls medley relay (bronze) and 200m mixed medley relay (bronze).

Kendra Beatrice Larrobis of the Cavite SeaBeast Swimmimg Team contributed a silver in the girls 14-over 50-m butterfly.

"We are very happy because of the determination shown by our young swimmers. The experience the children got here and the medals they won are priceless,” said team head delegation coach Marlon Dula.

Hannah Magale won a bronze medal in the girls 14yrs old 50m breast to add to the silver medal she won in the 200m girls medley relay; Elijah Ebayan brought home two bronzes in the boys 14 yrs-old 50m fly and 50m back; Marc Bryan Dula won bronze in the boys 16yrs old 200m mixed medley relay; Feriz Gabriel Espano won bronze in the 15-yr old 50m back.

