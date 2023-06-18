^

Sports

Blacklist International nears elusive MSC title; ECHO settles for 3rd

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
June 18, 2023 | 12:08pm
Blacklist International nears elusive MSC title; ECHO settles for 3rd
Blacklist International had a slow start against Burn X Flash.
MSC

PHNOM PENH — Three-time MPL Philippines champions Blacklist International moved one win away from an elusive Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) crown after surviving host bet Burn X Flash, 3-1, at the Aeon Mall Mean Chey in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Blacklist International had a slow start against Burn X Flash, having relied on a clutch pay by Kenneth "Yue" Tadeo and Jonmar "OhMyV33NUS" Villaluna to survive Game 1. The Cambodian team secured Game 2 with key plays by Filipino goldlaner Mariusz "Donut" Tan, but the M3 World Champions were quick to regroup and dominated the two succeeding games to book their grand finals slot.

In the other semifinals match, reigning MPL Philippine and M4 World champion ECHO was swept by ONIC Esports, 0-3, denying an all-Filipino finals.

Though the Indonesian champions swept the series, the win was not an easy one, especially the winning game, which lasted almost 40 minutes with both teams trading objectives.

Closing the day, Burn X Flash and ECHO faced off for third place with the Orcas surviving the series, 3-2.

The close match-up saw the home bet survive two backdoor plays to go ahead in the series 2-1. But ECHO managed to find new spirit after a mentally exhausting day to finish the tournament in third place. 

Blacklist International and ONIC Esports will go head to head in the MSC Grand Finals today at 7 p.m. (Manila time).

ESPORTS

GAMING
The six-meter club

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
There was some confusion as to how many pole vaulters had breached the six-meter mark after EJ Obiena joined the elite club last weekend. Depending on the source, Obiena was reported to be either the 26th or 27th...
Sports
fbtw
EJ takes bronze as Duplantis soars for gold

EJ takes bronze as Duplantis soars for gold

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Just a few days after his breakthrough effort in Bergen, Norway, Filipino EJ Obiena came face to face with pole-vault king...
Sports
fbtw
Duplantis reasserts mastery, sends Obiena back to reality

Duplantis reasserts mastery, sends Obiena back to reality

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Just a few days after his breakthrough effort in Bergen, Norway, Filipino star EJ Obiena had a chance to show off his newfound...
Sports
fbtw
EJ up for challenge

EJ up for challenge

By Joaquin M. Henson | 3 days ago
PATAFA president Terry Capistrano said yesterday World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena is smarter and working harder with less...
Sports
fbtw
EJ says more work to do

EJ says more work to do

By Joaquin Henson | 4 days ago
World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena, fresh from joining the elite six-meter club, is far from resting on his laurels. He said...
Sports
fbtw
abtest
Quezon stands ground vs Makati for 10th MPBL win

Quezon stands ground vs Makati for 10th MPBL win

29 minutes ago
Quezon Province withstood Makati's final assaults and prevailed, 80-72, on Saturday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas bubble training in high gear

Gilas bubble training in high gear

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Athletic forward Jamie Malonzo rejoined Gilas Pilipinas as the Nationals upshift their FIBA World Cup buildup with a “bubble...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo pockets gold

Yulo pockets gold

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Unbelievable. Awesome.
Sports
fbtw
Daniella toughens up for Forest Hills

Daniella toughens up for Forest Hills

12 hours ago
Daniella Uy left no stone unturned during a short break as she heads to the ICTSI Forest Hills Classic, which begins Tue...
Sports
fbtw

Young Philippine triathletes in Asian Championships

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
The Philippine triathlon team will give its young guns a chance to show their wares and earn spots in the Hangzhou Asian Games-bound squad when they see action in the Asian Championships slated June 22 to 26 in Gamagori,...
Sports
fbtw
