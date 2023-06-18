Blacklist International nears elusive MSC title; ECHO settles for 3rd

PHNOM PENH — Three-time MPL Philippines champions Blacklist International moved one win away from an elusive Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) crown after surviving host bet Burn X Flash, 3-1, at the Aeon Mall Mean Chey in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Blacklist International had a slow start against Burn X Flash, having relied on a clutch pay by Kenneth "Yue" Tadeo and Jonmar "OhMyV33NUS" Villaluna to survive Game 1. The Cambodian team secured Game 2 with key plays by Filipino goldlaner Mariusz "Donut" Tan, but the M3 World Champions were quick to regroup and dominated the two succeeding games to book their grand finals slot.

In the other semifinals match, reigning MPL Philippine and M4 World champion ECHO was swept by ONIC Esports, 0-3, denying an all-Filipino finals.

Though the Indonesian champions swept the series, the win was not an easy one, especially the winning game, which lasted almost 40 minutes with both teams trading objectives.

Closing the day, Burn X Flash and ECHO faced off for third place with the Orcas surviving the series, 3-2.

The close match-up saw the home bet survive two backdoor plays to go ahead in the series 2-1. But ECHO managed to find new spirit after a mentally exhausting day to finish the tournament in third place.

Blacklist International and ONIC Esports will go head to head in the MSC Grand Finals today at 7 p.m. (Manila time).