Vanessa De Jesusâ€™ Filipino family elated with Gilas women stint

Vanessa De Jesus’ Filipino family elated with Gilas women stint

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 17, 2023 | 8:57pm
MANILA, Philippines – Duke guard Vanessa de Jesus recently announced her decision to play for the Gilas Pilipinas women’s national team in the upcoming FIBA Women’s Asia Cup in Sydney, Australia later this month, and no one was happier at the development than De Jesus’ family.

De Jesus donning the national team colors was years in the making, with Gilas women head coach Patrick Aquino recruiting her as early as 2020 as she committed to play for the Blue Devils in NCAA Division 1.

Now that the time has finally come for the senior guard to flash her potential in international basketball, her whole family has rallied behind her in typical Filipino fashion.

“They were so excited,” shared De Jesus during a press conference organized by Duke and Fil-Nation Select last week.

“They were like, when are we going to take a trip back to the Philippines?”

De Jesus traces her roots to Cebu City and Alaminos, Pangasinan, and while born and raised in the US, is a full-blooded Filipino.

Never shying away from her identity, De Jesus said that her relatives celebrated her achievement — a goal she herself had been eyeing for a while.

“They were all so supportive and again, very happy for me. I know that they know that I’ve been wanting to do this for a while now,” she said.

The 21-year-old also plans to reconnect with her roots more with a trip back to her homeland sometime soon, after taking care of business in Australia where she will beef up a Gilas women squad looking to stay in Division A of the regional tournament.

“I’m just so happy to have their support and probably will make a family trip back to the Philippines sometime soon, for sure,” she said.

De Jesus is set to rendezvous with the team in Melbourne where they will play a couple of tune-up games before heading to Sydney for the tournament proper slated June 26 to July 2.

