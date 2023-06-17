Superal recovers to save 72, but trails by 4

MANILA, Philippines – Princess Superal produced a late birdie to rescue a 72 but slipped farther back by four behind new leader Chia Yen Wu of Taiwan after 36 holes of the Jupiter Shizuoka Shimbun-SBS Ladies in Shizuoka, Japan Saturday.

Superal tied for fourth, three strokes off erstwhile leader Miyuki Takeuchi, with an opening 71 Friday and pulled within two with a birdie on No. 3 in the second round. But missed green bogeys on Nos. 4 and 9 at the tough Shizuoka course dropped her off the leaderboard before the 2014 US Girls’ Junior champion birdied the 14th and parred the last three to save a 37-35 card.

With a 143 total, the 26-year-old ICTSI-backed shotmaker dropped to a share of fifth with Aoi Ohnishi, who improved with a 71 after a 72, and Takeuchi, who wavered at the back with a 39 marred bogeys in the last two holes for a 75 after a 68.

In contrast, Wu holed out with a birdie to shoot a 69 and wrest control of the field at 139, one shot ahead of Yuki Ichinose, who fired the day’s best 68 in tough conditions to threaten at 140 heading to the final 18 holes of the Y20 million event, the 10th leg of this year’s Step Up Tour, the farm of the LPGA of Japan Tour.

Superal, a multi-titled campaigner on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, finished 11th in her last Step Up Tour event, the Fundokin Ladies in Oita, last April before leveling up and competing in the Japan LPGA.

But she has had not much of a success in the big league, placing 54th in Fujisan Kei Ladies Classic and finishing tied for 46th in the World Ladies Championship Salonpas Cup, one of the majors in the region’s most lucrative ladies circuit.

She also missed the cut in the Yamaha Ladies Open, Bridgestone Ladies Open, Resort Trust Ladies, Yonex Ladies and in last week’s weather-shortened Ai Miyazato Suntory Ladies Open.