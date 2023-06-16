Archers, Altas catch Filoil semis bus

Games on Monday

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

2 p.m. – Perpetual vs UP

4 p.m. – La Salle vs NU

MANILA, Philippines – La Salle and University of Perpetual System Dalta came away with contrasting wins against their respective foes to complete the Final Four cast in the 2023 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup Friday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Green Arches walloped Letran, 101-79, while the Altas scraped past Far Eastern University with a 74-73 win in the quarterfinals to live up to expectations as the top-ranked teams in their respective groups in the elims.

Kevin Quiambao fired three triples and finished with game-high 23 points and six rebounds in only 19 minutes of action as La Salle extended its unbeaten run in 10 games after sweeping Group II.

Mark Nonoy and Evan Nelle banged in 18 and 11 points, respectively, for the charges of new head coach Topex Robinson.

Arthur Roque, meanwhile, spearheaded the Altas’ attack with 27 points including the insurance freethrows in the last 12 seconds for a 74-71 cushion. Mouhamed Faty drained a bucket the next possession for the Tamaraws as time expired.

John Paul Boral added 15 points highlighted by two crucial freebies in the last 22 seconds to hand the lead to Group I leader Perpetual, which emerged as the only NCAA team in the semifinals.

UAAP teams National University and University of the Philippines are the other teams in the Final Four. NU scored an 88-72 overtime win over St. Benilde as UP trounced Lyceum, 86-66, in the other quarterfinal pairings.