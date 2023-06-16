^

Sports

Archers, Altas catch Filoil semis bus

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 16, 2023 | 6:46pm
Archers, Altas catch Filoil semis bus

Games on Monday
(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

2 p.m. – Perpetual vs UP
4 p.m. – La Salle vs NU

MANILA, Philippines – La Salle and University of Perpetual System Dalta came away with contrasting wins against their respective foes to complete the Final Four cast in the 2023 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup Friday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Green Arches walloped Letran, 101-79, while the Altas scraped past Far Eastern University with a 74-73 win in the quarterfinals to live up to expectations as the top-ranked teams in their respective groups in the elims.

Kevin Quiambao fired three triples and finished with game-high 23 points and six rebounds in only 19 minutes of action as La Salle extended its unbeaten run in 10 games after sweeping Group II.

Mark Nonoy and Evan Nelle banged in 18 and 11 points, respectively, for the charges of new head coach Topex Robinson.

Arthur Roque, meanwhile, spearheaded the Altas’ attack with 27 points including the insurance freethrows in the last 12 seconds for a 74-71 cushion. Mouhamed Faty drained a bucket the next possession for the Tamaraws as time expired.

John Paul Boral added 15 points highlighted by two crucial freebies in the last 22 seconds to hand the lead to Group I leader Perpetual, which emerged as the only NCAA team in the semifinals.  

UAAP teams National University and University of the Philippines are the other teams in the Final Four. NU scored an 88-72 overtime win over St. Benilde as UP trounced Lyceum, 86-66, in the other quarterfinal pairings.

BASKETBALL

FILOIL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
EJ up for challenge

EJ up for challenge

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
PATAFA president Terry Capistrano said yesterday World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena is smarter and working harder with less...
Sports
fbtw
EJ says more work to do

EJ says more work to do

By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena, fresh from joining the elite six-meter club, is far from resting on his laurels. He said...
Sports
fbtw
Athletics body says Obiena not yet done after record jump

Athletics body says Obiena not yet done after record jump

4 days ago
A day after EJ Obiena become the first Asian to hit the 6-meter mark in the men’s pole vault competition, the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw

EJ’s gutsy gamble

By Joaquin M. Henson | 3 days ago
It was a shaky start for World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena at the Bergen Jump Challenge in Bruggen, Norway, last weekend. He opened the competition failing to clear 5.53 meters on his first try. Obiena needed a...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena breaks 6-meter barrier

Obiena breaks 6-meter barrier

By Joey Villar | 4 days ago
It was just a matter of time before Filipino pole-vaulter EJ Obiena accomplished what no other Asian before him has ever...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274345
            [Title] => Superal 3 strokes off in Step Up Tour
            [Summary] => Back on the Japan Step Up Tour, Princess Superal snapped a slump that led to a number of missed cut stints in the LPGA of Japan, shooting three birdies against two bogeys for a 71 that put her at joint fourth.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-16 16:26:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807248
            [AuthorName] => Jan Veran
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2020/12/02/princess-superal-golf_2020-12-02_14-17-24200_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274343
            [Title] => Ginebra, Purefoods rule Batang PBA
            [Summary] => Barangay Ginebra and Purefoods bested their respective counterparts in thrilling fashions to capture the 12-Under and 14-Under division crowns in the Batang PBA on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-16 16:10:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806312
            [AuthorName] => John Bryan Ulanday
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/16/purefoods-batang-pba_2023-06-16_16-11-05977_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274341
            [Title] => Mission accomplished: Yulo seals berth in gymnastics worlds
            [Summary] => In another unstoppable show of force, Carlos Yulo accomplished what he initially set out to do and claimed his spot to the world tilt slated September 30 to October 8 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-16 16:03:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806959
            [AuthorName] => Joey Villar
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/11/carlos-yulo-sea-games-gymnastics_2023-05-11_18-21-47349_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274335
            [Title] => Duplantis reasserts mastery, sends Obiena back to reality
            [Summary] => Just a few days after his breakthrough effort in Bergen, Norway, Filipino star EJ Obiena had a chance to show off his newfound optimism and challenge the king of the sport himself â€” Armand Duplantis.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-16 14:43:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806959
            [AuthorName] => Joey Villar
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/16/polevault2022-09-2214-35-22_2023-06-16_14-43-30808_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274332
            [Title] => Indonesia fans vexed after Messi pulls out of friendly
            [Summary] => Indonesian fans of Lionel Messi expressed dismay Friday after the star pulled out of a friendly in Jakarta, including one making a 12-hour boat and plane journey to the game who accused organizers of false advertising.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-16 14:31:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2022/12/13/lionel-messi_2022-12-13_10-22-07709_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Superal 3 strokes off in Step Up Tour

Superal 3 strokes off in Step Up Tour

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Back on the Japan Step Up Tour, Princess Superal snapped a slump that led to a number of missed cut stints in the LPGA of...
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra, Purefoods rule Batang PBA

Ginebra, Purefoods rule Batang PBA

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra and Purefoods bested their respective counterparts in thrilling fashions to capture the 12-Under and 14-Under...
Sports
fbtw
Mission accomplished: Yulo seals berth in gymnastics worlds

Mission accomplished: Yulo seals berth in gymnastics worlds

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
In another unstoppable show of force, Carlos Yulo accomplished what he initially set out to do and claimed his spot to the...
Sports
fbtw
Duplantis reasserts mastery, sends Obiena back to reality

Duplantis reasserts mastery, sends Obiena back to reality

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Just a few days after his breakthrough effort in Bergen, Norway, Filipino star EJ Obiena had a chance to show off his newfound...
Sports
fbtw
Indonesia fans vexed after Messi pulls out of friendly

Indonesia fans vexed after Messi pulls out of friendly

5 hours ago
Indonesian fans of Lionel Messi expressed dismay Friday after the star pulled out of a friendly in Jakarta, including one...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with