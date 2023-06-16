^

Superal 3 strokes off in Step Up Tour

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 16, 2023 | 4:26pm
Superal 3 strokes off in Step Up Tour
Princess Superal

MANILA, Philippines – Back on the Japan Step Up Tour, Princess Superal snapped a slump that led to a number of missed cut stints in the LPGA of Japan, shooting three birdies against two bogeys for a 71 that put her at joint fourth, three strokes behind Miyuki Takeuchi at the start of the Jupiter Shizuoka Shimbun-SBS Ladies Friday.

She actually slipped in a backside start with a bogey on the par-5 1th but picked herself up with back-to-back birdies from No. 17 then birdied the par-3 third hole. But she yielded a stroke on No. 5, another long hole of the par-72 Shizuoka layout, for a 36-35 card.

Superal, whose campaign is supported by ICTSI, thus joined Anna Kohno and Narumi Yamada at fourth, three shots off Takeuchi, who seized control with five birdies against a bogey for a 68.

The local ace opened a two-stroke lead over Seira Oki and Wu Chayen, who matched 70s, with Superal finding herself in an unfamiliar place after failing to advance in the Yamaha Ladies Open, Bridgestone Ladies Open, Resort Trust Ladies, Yonex Ladies and last week’s weather-hit Ai Miyazato Suntory Ladies Open, all LPGA Tour of Japan event the last few months.

But she placed 54th in Fujisan Kei Ladies Classic and posted a tied for 46th finish in the World Ladies Championship Salonpas Cup, one of the majors in the region’s most lucrative ladies circuit.

Superal, 26, tied for 11th in her last Step Up Tour event, the Fundokin Ladies in Oita last April.

