Ginebra, Purefoods rule Batang PBA

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 16, 2023 | 4:10pm
Batang Purefoods TJ Titans escaped the Batang Blackwater Red President in overtime, 91-87, to rule the 2023 Batang PBA 14-Under Division.
MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra and Purefoods bested their respective counterparts in thrilling fashions to capture the 12-Under and 14-Under division crowns in the Batang PBA on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena.

The Batang Gin Kings repulsed Meralco, 76-72, as the Batang TJ Titans escaped Blackwater Red President in overtime, 91-87, to reign as champions in Batang PBA's return after three years due to the pandemic.

Simon Jacob Jazul, son of PBA veteran RJ, scored 16 of his 21 points in Ginebra’s first-quarter 27-10 runaway before needing one last stand to hold off the Batang Bolts.

Zion Carlo Aguilar (18) points, Jeff Dominic Juangco (11) provided support while Elvin McCoy Pascual and Richmond Marcus Gonzales added nine and eight points, respectively in Ginebra’s sweep of the entire 12-Under division.

In the 14-Under division, another second-generation player in Ziv Gabriel Espinas led the way for Purefoods with a game-high 27 points.

The son of former PBA big man Gabby tallied seven of his output in the deciding OT as the Batang TJ Titans erased a 23-point deficit in the first half to hand the Red President a scar in the finale after a perfect campaign in the elims, quarterfinals and semifinals.

Rye Teodor Villaruz (16) and Carl Anthony Songco (16) paced the valiant fights of Meralco and Blackwater, respectively.

Meanwhile, Tyler Hope Templo of Blackwater’s 12-Under team was recognized with the Sportsmanship Award for exemplary conduct in the awarding ceremony led by PBA commissioner Willie Maricial.

The scores:

First Game 12-Under

Ginebra 76 – Jazul 21, Aguilar 18, Juangco 11, Pascual 9, Gonzales 8, San Miguel 4, Javier 3, Paras 2, Evangelista 0, Galang 0, Hwang 0, Banate 0, Gan 0, Ngo 0, Norwood 0.

Meralco 72 – Villaruz 16, L. Purugganan 10, Mindanao 10, I. Purugganan 9, Poquiz 9, Delos Reyes 6, Ylen 4, Mercado 3, Albino 2, Francisco 2, Pazcoquin 1, Stehmeier 0, Torroba 0, Rivera 0.

Quarterscores: 27-10, 42-25, 58-43, 76-72.

Second Game 14-Under

Purefoods 91 – Espinas 27, Aquino 15, Pasinos 11, Kallos 11, Santos 10, Martin 8, Cagurungan 5, Favis 2, Molina 2, Lopez 0, Tagudin 0, Reyes 0, Coronel 0, Paras 0, Pineda 0.

Red President 87 – Songco 16, Luna 10, Garcia 9, Gimarangan 9, Knowles 8, Cabañero 8, Seño 8, Lumague 5, Roxas 4, Bathan 3, Ferriols 3, Sarmiento 2, Sanchez 2, Villar 0.

Quarterscores: 22-15, 47-40, 65-58, 74-74, 91-87 (OT).

