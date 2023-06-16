^

Mission accomplished: Yulo seals berth in gymnastics worlds

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 16, 2023 | 4:03pm
Carlos Yulo of the Philippines competes in the still rings event of the gymnastics competition during the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Phnom Penh on May 9, 2023.
Tang Chhin Sothy / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Everyone knew Carlos Yulo making the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium late this year via the ongoing Asian Championships in Singapore was just a formality.

It was as inevitable as the sun rising the next day.

In another unstoppable show of force, Yulo accomplished what he initially set out to do and claimed his spot to the world tilt slated September 30 to October 8 in the Belgian capital after claiming the individual all-around silver medal and advancing to the finals of five of the six apparatuses scheduled this weekend.

The pocket-sized wonder from Leveriza in Manila amassed 85.930 to cop the silver in the individual all-around ruled by former world junior titlist Shinnosuke Oka of Japan, who had an 86.065.

By doing so, he was No. 1 in floor exercise (14.966), vault (14.833) and parallel bars (15.066), and No. 2 in still rings (14.300).

He finished ninth in high bar (13.466) but made the cut after one of the three Chinese who made the top eight was eliminated because of the maximum two entries per country rule.

The only apparatus he failed to secure a spot to the finals was in pommel horse — his Achilles heel — where he wound up 16th with a 13.266.

The silver was Yulo’s second straight since plucking the same medal in last year’s edition in Doha, Qatar.

While he already achieved his original goal, Yulo is expected to rake in as many medals as he can.

The two-time world champion though couldn’t pull the Philippine team consisting also of Juancho Miguel Besana, John Ivan Cruzm, Justin Ace de Leon and Jann Gwynn Timbang to a better finish and wound up seventh in the team all-around with 237.193.

But overall, it was another day at the office for Yulo.

