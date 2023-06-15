^

Sports

Eala graduates from Rafael Nadal Academy with flying colors

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 15, 2023 | 6:19pm
Eala graduates from Rafael Nadal Academy with flying colors
Alex Eala
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina pride Alex Eala has graduated from the Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain Thursday after a stellar run highlighted by a couple of titles both in the juniors and women’s professional circuit.

Eala spent five years as a full scholar in the prestigious academy of no less than the Spanish legend Nadal, who expressed his pride and excitement for the future of world tennis.

“To be where you are today is because of your effort. You have believed in yourselves. Now, you have achieved one of the first goals which is to graduate. I’m very proud of you,” said Nadal in his speech for RNA’s Class of 2023.

Eala, who turned 18 last month, started to create ripples in 2018 with RNA and since then has become one of the world’s rising tennis stars.

Under RNA with Nadal’s overall guidance, the lefty wunderkind won the junior doubles titles in the 2020 Australian Open and 2021 French Open.

Last year, the Filipina etched history by ruling the US Open girls’ championships to become the first Filipina junior’ singles Grand Slam champion.

In multiple stretches, Eala also became the International Tennis Federation (ITF) No. 2 junior player before transitioning to the women’s pro circuit, where she has already won three titles in a young career.

Eala is now the No. 228 player in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA). 

World No. 1 and back-to-back French Open champion Iga Swiatek of Poland, who was seated with Eala during the ceremony, also graced the RNA graduation as guest of honor and speaker.

“Thank you to Rafael and the RNA. I loved every minute of this experience,” said the 22-year-old star, who also had training stints with Eala in different tournaments.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
EJ up for challenge

EJ up for challenge

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
PATAFA president Terry Capistrano said yesterday World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena is smarter and working harder with less...
Sports
fbtw
Athletics body says Obiena not yet done after record jump

Athletics body says Obiena not yet done after record jump

3 days ago
A day after EJ Obiena become the first Asian to hit the 6-meter mark in the men’s pole vault competition, the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw

EJ’s gutsy gamble

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 days ago
It was a shaky start for World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena at the Bergen Jump Challenge in Bruggen, Norway, last weekend. He opened the competition failing to clear 5.53 meters on his first try. Obiena needed a...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena breaks 6-meter barrier

Obiena breaks 6-meter barrier

By Joey Villar | 3 days ago
It was just a matter of time before Filipino pole-vaulter EJ Obiena accomplished what no other Asian before him has ever...
Sports
fbtw
EJ says more work to do

EJ says more work to do

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena, fresh from joining the elite six-meter club, is far from resting on his laurels. He said...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274125
            [Title] => Yulo gains lead in Asian gymnastics meet
            [Summary] => Carlos Yulo flexed his world champion muscles as he zoomed to the provisional lead in the individual all-around qualification phase of the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Singapore Thursday.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-15 18:23:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806959
            [AuthorName] => Joey Villar
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2022/11/06/carlosyulo_2022-11-06_22-29-18196_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274095
            [Title] => Ramos, Castaneda lead 39 Filipino bets testing mettle in IRONMAN Worlds
            [Summary] => Jet Ramos and Alessandra Castaneda lead a pack of Filipino endurance racers in the World Championship in Nice, France and Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, respectively, following strong finishes in the just-concluded Century Tuna IRONMAN Philippines.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-15 14:50:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/15/ironman_2023-06-15_14-50-32_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274090
            [Title] => The Women's Amateur: Malixi fights back with 69, takes on Irish in match play
            [Summary] => Rianne Malixi switched it on in a switch in tee-times and the rising Filipina star barged into the match play phase of The Womenâ€™s Amateur that saw a slew of fancied bets fall prey to the vagaries of links course.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-15 13:27:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807248
            [AuthorName] => Jan Veran
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/05/rianne-malixi-golf_2023-05-05_13-07-45665_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274089
            [Title] => Filipino table tennis players cop silver in 2023 SEA Youth tilt
            [Summary] => The Philippines displayed a strong showing in the 2023 SEA Youth table tennis championships in Brunei when it took home a silver medal in the junior girlsâ€™ U19 team event.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-15 13:20:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/15/table-tennis-sea-youth-ph_2023-06-15_13-21-50546_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274064
            [Title] => Vettori, Cannonier battle for crack at UFC champion Israel Adesanya
            [Summary] => If you listen to mixed martial arts fighters Marvin Vettori (19-6-1) or Jared Cannonier (16-6-0) talk about their upcoming main event on Sunday, June 18, in UFC Fight Night, they will tell you that this bout is inevitable.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-15 08:48:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1691158
            [AuthorName] => Rick Olivares
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/15/marvin-vettori-jared-cannonier-ufc_2023-06-15_08-48-45346_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Yulo gains lead in Asian gymnastics meet

Yulo gains lead in Asian gymnastics meet

By Joey Villar | 59 minutes ago
Carlos Yulo flexed his world champion muscles as he zoomed to the provisional lead in the individual all-around qualification...
Sports
fbtw
Ramos, Castaneda lead 39 Filipino bets testing mettle in IRONMAN Worlds

Ramos, Castaneda lead 39 Filipino bets testing mettle in IRONMAN Worlds

4 hours ago
Jet Ramos and Alessandra Castaneda lead a pack of Filipino endurance racers in the World Championship in Nice, France and...
Sports
fbtw
The Women's Amateur: Malixi fights back with 69, takes on Irish in match play

The Women's Amateur: Malixi fights back with 69, takes on Irish in match play

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Rianne Malixi switched it on in a switch in tee-times and the rising Filipina star barged into the match play phase of The...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino table tennis players cop silver in 2023 SEA Youth tilt

Filipino table tennis players cop silver in 2023 SEA Youth tilt

6 hours ago
The Philippines displayed a strong showing in the 2023 SEA Youth table tennis championships in Brunei when it took home a...
Sports
fbtw
Vettori, Cannonier battle for crack at UFC champion Israel Adesanya

Vettori, Cannonier battle for crack at UFC champion Israel Adesanya

By Rick Olivares | 10 hours ago
If you listen to mixed martial arts fighters Marvin Vettori (19-6-1) or Jared Cannonier (16-6-0) talk about their upcoming...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with