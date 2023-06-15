^

Sports

Ramos, Castaneda lead 39 Filipino bets testing mettle in IRONMAN Worlds

Philstar.com
June 15, 2023 | 2:50pm
Ramos, Castaneda lead 39 Filipino bets testing mettle in IRONMAN Worlds

MANILA, Philippines – Jet Ramos and Alessandra Castaneda lead a pack of Filipino endurance racers in the World Championship in Nice, France and Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, respectively, following strong finishes in the just-concluded Century Tuna IRONMAN Philippines in Subic.

Ramos and Castaneda emerged the top local performers in the third staging of the grueling 3.8km swim, 180km bike and 42km run race in wet, windy conditions last Sunday, earning not just a chance to compete with the world’s best but also $1,000 each, courtesy of Century Pacific Food COO and EVP Greg Banzon.

Ramos, of Baguio Benguet Triathlon, timed 10:20:34 to finish fifth in the men’s side topped by Dutch Eric van der Linden while Castaneda, of Chery Auto PH Tri Team, clocked 12:17:46 to likewise post a fifth-place effort in her side of the event ruled by Japanese Chigusa Yamashita and organized by The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc.

Twenty-five others will join Ramos in the men’s world tilt on Sept. 10 to be held for the first time in Nice, France, which firms up the city’s claim as the No. 1 triathlon venue in Europe, including Alex Isip, Emmanuel Mondero, Jon Sunga, Mike Gonda, Elmer Santiago, Abe Tayag, Erwin Rommel Espinoza, Joffrey Ano, Paolo Leaño, Cyril Bermudo, Wayne Mark Elep;

Raoul Franco Ramos, Conrad Legaspi, Kristoffer Crisostomo, Jaako Ramos, Karl Reformina, Ramoncito Gonzales, Renel Bricenio, Daniel Valdez, Eigen Rara, Ralph Bautista, JK Salcedo, Mervin Santiago, Jem Clemente and Reuven Alzaga.

Also vying in the Kona championship set Oct. 14 are Geraldine Abuan, Leilani Tan, Vanj Endaya, Melissa Racela, Nylah Bautista, Etta Mai Farrell, April Lañas, Joann Caralian, Maria Catleya Deveza, Chloe Jane Ong, Jennifer Tan Uy and Sarah Marie Eraña-Leaño.

The 39 local bets make up the record cast ever to see action in world triathlon championship, featuring the world’s top triathletes and leading age-group campaigners from all over.

IRONMAN

TRIATHLON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duplantis reasserts mastery, sends Obiena back to reality

Duplantis reasserts mastery, sends Obiena back to reality

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Just a few days after his breakthrough effort in Bergen, Norway, Filipino star EJ Obiena had a chance to show off his newfound...
Sports
fbtw
EJ up for challenge

EJ up for challenge

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 days ago
PATAFA president Terry Capistrano said yesterday World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena is smarter and working harder with less...
Sports
fbtw

EJ’s gutsy gamble

By Joaquin M. Henson | 4 days ago
It was a shaky start for World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena at the Bergen Jump Challenge in Bruggen, Norway, last weekend. He opened the competition failing to clear 5.53 meters on his first try. Obiena needed a...
Sports
fbtw
EJ says more work to do

EJ says more work to do

By Joaquin Henson | 3 days ago
World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena, fresh from joining the elite six-meter club, is far from resting on his laurels. He said...
Sports
fbtw
Redemption on home soil for Gilas?

Redemption on home soil for Gilas?

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Last time basketball’s centerpiece tournament was played in Manila in 1978, it was a winless stint for host Philip...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274566
            [Title] => Michael Jordan to sell majority stake in NBA's Charlotte Hornets
            [Summary] => Basketball legend Michael Jordan has agreed to sell his majority stake in the NBA's Charlotte Hornets to an investment consortium, the team announced Friday.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-17 14:31:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/17/michael-jordan_2023-06-17_14-32-28792_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274565
            [Title] => ECHO barges into MSC semis after ousting Malaysia
            [Summary] => Reigning MPL Philippines champions ECHO shut down Malaysia's TODAK on the second day of the Knockout Stages of the Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) at the Aeon Mall Mean Chey in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-17 14:18:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806617
            [AuthorName] => Michelle Lojo
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/17/echo_2023-06-17_14-18-48385_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274533
            [Title] => Tight showdown looms in ICTSI Forest Hills
            [Summary] => All but one of the six winners of this year’s Philippine Golf Tour go flat out in quest of a second title when the ICTSI Forest Hills Classic unfolds on Tuesday at the Nicklaus course in Antipolo.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-17 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/17/1_2023-06-17_00-10-3079_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274532
            [Title] => Yulo up for rich haul filipino ace bags silver in individual all-around
            [Summary] => Carlos Yulo making it to this year’s World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium was bound to happen.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-17 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806959
            [AuthorName] => Joey Villar
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/17/2_2023-06-17_00-08-31309_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274531
            [Title] => EJ takes bronze as Duplantis soars for gold
            [Summary] => ust a few days after his breakthrough effort in Bergen, Norway, Filipino EJ Obiena came face to face with pole-vault king Armand “Mondo” Duplantis.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-17 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806959
            [AuthorName] => Joey Villar
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/17/3_2023-06-17_00-06-56365_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Michael Jordan to sell majority stake in NBA's Charlotte Hornets

Michael Jordan to sell majority stake in NBA's Charlotte Hornets

1 hour ago
Basketball legend Michael Jordan has agreed to sell his majority stake in the NBA's Charlotte Hornets to an...
Sports
fbtw
ECHO barges into MSC semis after ousting Malaysia

ECHO barges into MSC semis after ousting Malaysia

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
Reigning MPL Philippines champions ECHO shut down Malaysia's TODAK on the second day of the Knockout Stages of the Mobile...
Sports
fbtw
Tight showdown looms in ICTSI Forest Hills

Tight showdown looms in ICTSI Forest Hills

16 hours ago
All but one of the six winners of this year’s Philippine Golf Tour go flat out in quest of a second title when the ICTSI...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo up for rich haul filipino ace bags silver in individual all-around

Yulo up for rich haul filipino ace bags silver in individual all-around

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Carlos Yulo making it to this year’s World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium was bound to happ...
Sports
fbtw
EJ takes bronze as Duplantis soars for gold

EJ takes bronze as Duplantis soars for gold

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
ust a few days after his breakthrough effort in Bergen, Norway, Filipino EJ Obiena came face to face with pole-vault king...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with