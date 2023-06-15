Ramos, Castaneda lead 39 Filipino bets testing mettle in IRONMAN Worlds

MANILA, Philippines – Jet Ramos and Alessandra Castaneda lead a pack of Filipino endurance racers in the World Championship in Nice, France and Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, respectively, following strong finishes in the just-concluded Century Tuna IRONMAN Philippines in Subic.

Ramos and Castaneda emerged the top local performers in the third staging of the grueling 3.8km swim, 180km bike and 42km run race in wet, windy conditions last Sunday, earning not just a chance to compete with the world’s best but also $1,000 each, courtesy of Century Pacific Food COO and EVP Greg Banzon.

Ramos, of Baguio Benguet Triathlon, timed 10:20:34 to finish fifth in the men’s side topped by Dutch Eric van der Linden while Castaneda, of Chery Auto PH Tri Team, clocked 12:17:46 to likewise post a fifth-place effort in her side of the event ruled by Japanese Chigusa Yamashita and organized by The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc.

Twenty-five others will join Ramos in the men’s world tilt on Sept. 10 to be held for the first time in Nice, France, which firms up the city’s claim as the No. 1 triathlon venue in Europe, including Alex Isip, Emmanuel Mondero, Jon Sunga, Mike Gonda, Elmer Santiago, Abe Tayag, Erwin Rommel Espinoza, Joffrey Ano, Paolo Leaño, Cyril Bermudo, Wayne Mark Elep;

Raoul Franco Ramos, Conrad Legaspi, Kristoffer Crisostomo, Jaako Ramos, Karl Reformina, Ramoncito Gonzales, Renel Bricenio, Daniel Valdez, Eigen Rara, Ralph Bautista, JK Salcedo, Mervin Santiago, Jem Clemente and Reuven Alzaga.

Also vying in the Kona championship set Oct. 14 are Geraldine Abuan, Leilani Tan, Vanj Endaya, Melissa Racela, Nylah Bautista, Etta Mai Farrell, April Lañas, Joann Caralian, Maria Catleya Deveza, Chloe Jane Ong, Jennifer Tan Uy and Sarah Marie Eraña-Leaño.

The 39 local bets make up the record cast ever to see action in world triathlon championship, featuring the world’s top triathletes and leading age-group campaigners from all over.