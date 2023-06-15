^

Sports

Filipino table tennis players cop silver in 2023 SEA Youth tilt

Philstar.com
June 15, 2023 | 1:20pm
Filipino table tennis players cop silver in 2023 SEA Youth tilt
The silver was the best finish by the Philippines in a women’s team event in a SEATTA competition.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines displayed a strong showing in the 2023 SEA Youth table tennis championships in Brunei when it took home a silver medal in the junior girls’ U19 team event.

Kheith Rhynne Cruz, Chrishien Mae Santillan, Althea Jade Gudes, and Jelaine Monteclaro swept the group stage of the seven-nation competition organized by the Southeast Asian Table Tennis Association (SEATTA). The team also beat Vietnam, 3-1, in the semifinals before being defeated by Thailand, 3-1, for the title.

The silver was the best finish by the Philippines in a women’s team event in a SEATTA competition.

The Philippines swept Group B highlighted by a 3-1 win over Singapore, one of the top table tennis teams in the region. It also defeated Brunei, 3-0, and Malaysia, 3-1, to take first place and arrange a crossover semifinal showdown with Vietnam.

“The silver medal will serve as motivation to come up with more programs to discover new talents for the national team,” said Philippine Table Tennis Federation Inc. president Ting Ledesma.

Prior to the SEATTA, Cruz was fresh from competing in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in which she made the national team through PTTF’s selection tournament held in Puerto Princesa last March.

The SEA Games last May saw Richard Gonzales and John Russel Misal taking the bronze medal in the men’s doubles for Team Philippines.

TABLE TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
EJ up for challenge

EJ up for challenge

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
PATAFA president Terry Capistrano said yesterday World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena is smarter and working harder with less...
Sports
fbtw

EJ’s gutsy gamble

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 days ago
It was a shaky start for World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena at the Bergen Jump Challenge in Bruggen, Norway, last weekend. He opened the competition failing to clear 5.53 meters on his first try. Obiena needed a...
Sports
fbtw
Athletics body says Obiena not yet done after record jump

Athletics body says Obiena not yet done after record jump

2 days ago
A day after EJ Obiena become the first Asian to hit the 6-meter mark in the men’s pole vault competition, the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena breaks 6-meter barrier

Obiena breaks 6-meter barrier

By Joey Villar | 3 days ago
It was just a matter of time before Filipino pole-vaulter EJ Obiena accomplished what no other Asian before him has ever...
Sports
fbtw
EJ says more work to do

EJ says more work to do

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena, fresh from joining the elite six-meter club, is far from resting on his laurels. He said...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274090
            [Title] => The Women's Amateur: Malixi fights back with 69, takes on Irish in match play
            [Summary] => Rianne Malixi switched it on in a switch in tee-times and the rising Filipina star barged into the match play phase of The Women’s Amateur that saw a slew of fancied bets fall prey to the vagaries of links course.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-15 13:27:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807248
            [AuthorName] => Jan Veran
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/05/rianne-malixi-golf_2023-05-05_13-07-45665_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274064
            [Title] => Vettori, Cannonier battle for crack at UFC champion Israel Adesanya
            [Summary] => If you listen to mixed martial arts fighters Marvin Vettori (19-6-1) or Jared Cannonier (16-6-0) talk about their upcoming main event on Sunday, June 18, in UFC Fight Night, they will tell you that this bout is inevitable.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-15 08:48:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1691158
            [AuthorName] => Rick Olivares
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/15/marvin-vettori-jared-cannonier-ufc_2023-06-15_08-48-45346_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274060
            [Title] => FIFA seals deal to broadcast Women's World Cup in 34 European countries
            [Summary] => FIFA announced it had struck a deal with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to televise the 2023 Women's World Cup, avoiding a controversial blackout in the “Big Five” European nations.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-15 07:49:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/15/fifa-womens-world-cup-ball_2023-06-15_07-49-08784_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273906
            [Title] => Nuggets: Champs built to last
            [Summary] => This may be just the start for the Denver Nuggets.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-15 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/14/asas_2023-06-14_23-31-22515_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273900
            [Title] => Lions, Knights slug it out in do-or-die
            [Summary] => Archrivals Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda and Wangs Basketball @27 Strikers-Letran dispute the last finals seat in the win-or-go-home Game 3 of their PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup semifinals series today at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-15 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806312
            [AuthorName] => John Bryan Ulanday
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/14/letran-vs-san-beda_2023-06-14_23-59-05421_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
The Women's Amateur: Malixi fights back with 69, takes on Irish in match play

The Women's Amateur: Malixi fights back with 69, takes on Irish in match play

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Rianne Malixi switched it on in a switch in tee-times and the rising Filipina star barged into the match play phase of The...
Sports
fbtw
Vettori, Cannonier battle for crack at UFC champion Israel Adesanya

Vettori, Cannonier battle for crack at UFC champion Israel Adesanya

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
If you listen to mixed martial arts fighters Marvin Vettori (19-6-1) or Jared Cannonier (16-6-0) talk about their upcoming...
Sports
fbtw
FIFA seals deal to broadcast Women's World Cup in 34 European countries

FIFA seals deal to broadcast Women's World Cup in 34 European countries

6 hours ago
FIFA announced it had struck a deal with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to televise the 2023 Women's World Cup, avoiding...
Sports
fbtw
Nuggets: Champs built to last

Nuggets: Champs built to last

14 hours ago
This may be just the start for the Denver Nuggets.
Sports
fbtw
Lions, Knights slug it out in do-or-die

Lions, Knights slug it out in do-or-die

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Archrivals Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda and Wangs Basketball @27 Strikers-Letran dispute the last finals seat in the win-or-go-home...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with