Vettori, Cannonier battle for crack at UFC champion Israel Adesanya

MANILA, Philippines – If you listen to mixed martial arts fighters Marvin Vettori (19-6-1) or Jared Cannonier (16-6-0) talk about their upcoming main event on Sunday, June 18, in UFC Fight Night, they will tell you that this bout is inevitable.

“I feel he was one of the last ones on top of the division. I feel it was a matter of time before we crossed paths,” said Cannonier of Vettori.

“He’s beaten the guys I have beaten. He’s lost to the guys I have lost to. He’s well-rounded (skills wise). He doesn’t check out in the fight. It is something I do well too,” Vettori reciprocated his foe for UFC Fight Night.

Regarding the fights both fighters lost, they were referring to the defeats at the hands of current champion Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker.

“He (Cannonier) is in the top five.”

From afar, both fighters took note of each other. Four days before the fight, they crossed paths in a hotel in Las Vegas and shook hands.

The respect may be there, but make no mistake, when the bell rings, they will look to put the big hurt on the other person.

“I punch pretty hard and am at getting my fist to a chin,” said the 39-year old Cannonier, who is making one last run to the top of the UFC’s middleweight division. “I do not go into these fights for a decision or outpoint my opponents. I am going in there to incapacitate by knocking them out or by submitting them.”

“I just want to finish. Considering the fact that he (Vettori) hasn’t been finished. I'd love to be the guy to break that cherry.”

Vettori, the Italian who now resides in Las Vegas simply answered, “He (Jared) requires the best of me. I am excited. This will give me a chance to show my improvements since my last fight.”

While Cannonier is teetering on the brink of retirement, in this regard, the advantage is to the 29-year old Vettori, who still has many years ahead of him. This will be his 14th match in the UFC where he is 9-4-1.

Cannonier is 9-6-0 in the world’s top combat sports organization.

Following this fight, one fighter will be a step closer to challenger middleweight champion Israel Adesanya for the belt. They will have to wait though. With Adesanya possibly fighting this September in UFC 289 that will be held in Australia, Vettori or Cannonier might have to take on one more foe before getting that much-awaited title shot.

UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Cannonier will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The fight will be televised live in the Philippines on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and the TapGo TV streaming application, with the preliminary card starting at 7 a.m. and the main card at 10 a.m.