McCarthy stars as Blackwater bounces back vs Converge

MANILA, Philippines – Rashawn McCarthy exploded with 30 points to power Blackwater to a 102-97 bounce-back win over skidding Converge in the PBA on Tour Wednesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Shifting to high gear offensively in the absence of top scorer Troy Rosario, McCarthy fired 13 in the final canto to fuel the Bossing's breakaway to an 11-point lead, 100-89, en route to their third win in five outings.

“We really wanted to bounce back from our game against NorthPort (last time) so we’re locked in from the beginning defensively,” McCarthy said, referring to their 95-112 setback to the Batang Pier.

McCarthy hit five three-pointers out of his seven attempts in a sizzling offensive complemented by five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

“I hit my first shot and I had a good rhythm from there and I let the came come to me,” he said.

Baser Amer and Rey Suerte backstopped Mc Carthy with 12 each, playing complementary roles to McCarthy in Blackwater’s fourth-quarter blitz.

The Bossing spoiled the monster game of Justin Arana, who registered a 32-point, 17-rebound performance for 10-man Converge.

The FiberXers, who had to field assistant coach McJour Luib with Jeron Teng, Aljun Melecio, Adrian Wong and Kris Porter out, fell to their third straight loss for 1-3 overall.

The scores:

BLACKWATER 102 – McCarthy 30, Suerte 12, Amer 12, Taha 9, Sena 9, DiGregorio 8, Ilagan 7, Snake 6, Banal 6, Hill 3, Escoto 0, Ayonayon 0

CONVERGE 97 – Arana 32, Stockton 15, Balanza14, Racal 9, Ambohot 8, Nieto 7, Zaldivar 6, Luib 3, Ebona 3, Mendoza 0

Quarters: 21-19, 44-47, 74-72, 102-97.