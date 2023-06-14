^

Sports

Yulo begins quest for world berth in Asian artistic gymnastics meet

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 14, 2023 | 3:02pm
Yulo begins quest for world berth in Asian artistic gymnastics meet
Carlos Yulo of the Philippines competes in the still rings event of the gymnastics competition during the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Phnom Penh on May 9, 2023.
Tang Chhin Sothy / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino dynamo Carlos Yulo will take the first important step in his quest for an Olympic gold as he wades into battle in Thursday’s Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships at the OCBC Competition Hall in Singapore.

The pocket-sized spectacle from Leveriza in Manila will plunge into action in all six apparatuses starting with the pommel horse, which unfurls at 9:30 a.m. to be followed by still rings at 10:05 a.m., vault at 10:40 a.m., parallel bars at 11:15 a.m., horizontal bares at 11:50 a.m. and floor exercise at 12:25 p.m.

If he does well, and everyone will agree he would, Yulo will book his place in the World Championships slated September 30 to October 8 in Antwerp, Belgium, where he will try to book his place in the Mt. Olympus of all sports — the Olympics in Paris next year.

The apparatus finals are set Saturday and Sunday.

And the two-time world champion is expected to bring in his best and bedazzle everyone including the excited spectators, who are expected to come in droves expecting nothing less from the event’s biggest, if not the biggest, draws.

Yulo flew in last Monday with the 12-strong Philippine team that included his younger siblings Karl Eldrew and Elaiza, who competed in the junior division of this same event a few days back.

He came in determined not to miss the Paris Olympic bus.

So determined that he had already decided to skip the Hangzhou Asian Games, which runs smack with the Antwerp tilt, for that precious berth to the Olympics where he would want to bury the ghost of the Tokyo Games past and claim the one piece of hardware that is missing in his massive trophy collection — the Olympic gold.

CARLOS YULO

GYMNASTICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chot keeps options open

Chot keeps options open

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Gilas head coach Chot Reyes is widening his choices for a naturalized player on the national team competing in the FIBA World...
Sports
fbtw
Eala jumps 38 rungs to 228

Eala jumps 38 rungs to 228

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Alex Eala inched closer to the Top 200 of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings anew after a string of impressive...
Sports
fbtw
Archers sweep Altas for PBA D-League finals return

Archers sweep Altas for PBA D-League finals return

By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle punched a return ticket to the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup finals, pulling away early...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas pool members understand mission

Gilas pool members understand mission

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas carried an optimistic disposition as it opened camp for the FIBA World Cup amid the usual lack-of-abled-bodies...
Sports
fbtw
Rosales, Bedeo champs in Amit Cup

Rosales, Bedeo champs in Amit Cup

15 hours ago
Eighteen-year-old Sofia Rosales edged 12-year-old Rhaki Roj Constantino, 7-6, to top the Advanced Group play in the first...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
San Beda, Letran battle for last PBA D-League finals berth

San Beda, Letran battle for last PBA D-League finals berth

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Archrivals Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda and Wangs Basketball @27 Strikers-Letran dispute the last finals seat in the win-or-go-home...
Sports
fbtw
Chicco Briones gaining confidence as one of UP's Pinoyliga standouts

Chicco Briones gaining confidence as one of UP's Pinoyliga standouts

2 hours ago
Chicco Briones, one of the vital cogs in University of the Philippines' unbeaten run in the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup, is on...
Sports
fbtw
Forest Hills-Nicklaus golf course offers tougher challenge for pros

Forest Hills-Nicklaus golf course offers tougher challenge for pros

2 hours ago
The touring pros get to grips with a challenge far more daunting than the one they dealt with the last time out as they swing...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi struggles with 79 in The Women&rsquo;s Amateur golf tiff

Malixi struggles with 79 in The Women’s Amateur golf tiff

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Rianne Malixi tripped in a myriad of problems while tackling a links course in The Women’s Amateur and hobbled with...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Bacoor, Negros outlast foes in OT

MPBL: Bacoor, Negros outlast foes in OT

4 hours ago
Bacoor and Negros went through overtime before subduing their rivals on Tuesday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with