San Beda, Letran battle for last PBA D-League finals berth

MANILA, Philippines – Archrivals Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda and Wangs Basketball @27 Strikers-Letran dispute the last finals seat in the win-or-go-home Game 3 of their 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup semifinals series Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The Red Lions and the Knights split their first two matches in contrasting fashions, making their last duel at 3 p.m. an interesting one for another chapter of their storied rivalry with the winner gaining a shot at toppling reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle in the best-of-three finale starting next week.

La Salle swept the University of the Perpetual System Dalta in the other semis bracket last Thursday.

Letran drew first blood on a stellar 24-point deficit comeback, 93-87, in overtime as San Beda quickly retaliated with a statement 74-51 win in Game 2 on Tuesday to force a rubber match.

Now, the battlelines are drawn as they gun for each other’s heads despite only a day breather.

“It’s a test of character for us. We know we can bounce back as long as we play within our system. It will be an exciting game,” said coach Rensy Bajar as Letran eyes to prove its mettle as the three-time NCAA king.

But momentum is on San Beda, seeking to live up to expectations as the D-League’s top-ranked team in the elims.

“I’m sure, coach Rensy (Bajar) will adjust. It’ a do-or-die Game 3. They’ll be ready and we have to be ready for it. We have to show much more effort than Letran,” said coach Yuri Escueta.

Peter Alfaro, Yukien Andrada, Jacob Cortez and Clifford Jopia headline the Red Lions’ attack against the Knights’ cavalry of Kobe Monje, Pao Javillonar, Kevin Santos and Kurt Reyson, who is out to bounce back from an eight-point outing in Game 2.