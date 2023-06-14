^

San Beda, Letran battle for last PBA D-League finals berth

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 14, 2023 | 2:52pm
Game Thursday
(Ynares Sports Arena)

3 p.m. – Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda vs Wangs Basketball @27 Strikers-Letran

MANILA, Philippines – Archrivals Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda and Wangs Basketball @27 Strikers-Letran dispute the last finals seat in the win-or-go-home Game 3 of their 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup semifinals series Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The Red Lions and the Knights split their first two matches in contrasting fashions, making their last duel at 3 p.m. an interesting one for another chapter of their storied rivalry with the winner gaining a shot at toppling reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle in the best-of-three finale starting next week. 

La Salle swept the University of the Perpetual System Dalta in the other semis bracket last Thursday.

Letran drew first blood on a stellar 24-point deficit comeback, 93-87, in overtime as San Beda quickly retaliated with a statement 74-51 win in Game 2 on Tuesday to force a rubber match.

Now, the battlelines are drawn as they gun for each other’s heads despite only a day breather.

“It’s a test of character for us. We know we can bounce back as long as we play within our system. It will be an exciting game,” said coach Rensy Bajar as Letran eyes to prove its mettle as the three-time NCAA king.

But momentum is on San Beda, seeking to live up to expectations as the D-League’s top-ranked team in the elims.

“I’m sure, coach Rensy (Bajar) will adjust. It’ a do-or-die Game 3. They’ll be ready and we have to be ready for it. We have to show much more effort than Letran,” said coach Yuri Escueta.

Peter Alfaro, Yukien Andrada, Jacob Cortez and Clifford Jopia headline the Red Lions’ attack against the Knights’ cavalry of Kobe Monje, Pao Javillonar, Kevin Santos and Kurt Reyson, who is out to bounce back from an eight-point outing in Game 2.

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Gilas head coach Chot Reyes is widening his choices for a naturalized player on the national team competing in the FIBA World...
fbtw
By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Alex Eala inched closer to the Top 200 of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings anew after a string of impressive...
fbtw
By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle punched a return ticket to the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup finals, pulling away early...
fbtw
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas carried an optimistic disposition as it opened camp for the FIBA World Cup amid the usual lack-of-abled-bodies...
fbtw
15 hours ago
Eighteen-year-old Sofia Rosales edged 12-year-old Rhaki Roj Constantino, 7-6, to top the Advanced Group play in the first...
priority latest
By Joey Villar | 56 minutes ago
Filipino dynamo Carlos Yulo will take the first important step in his quest for an Olympic gold as he wades into battle in...
fbtw
2 hours ago
Chicco Briones, one of the vital cogs in University of the Philippines' unbeaten run in the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup, is on...
fbtw
2 hours ago
The touring pros get to grips with a challenge far more daunting than the one they dealt with the last time out as they swing...
fbtw
By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Rianne Malixi tripped in a myriad of problems while tackling a links course in The Women’s Amateur and hobbled with...
fbtw
4 hours ago
Bacoor and Negros went through overtime before subduing their rivals on Tuesday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball...
