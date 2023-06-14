^

Chicco Briones gaining confidence as one of UP's Pinoyliga standouts

June 14, 2023 | 1:15pm
Chicco Briones gaining confidence as one of UP's Pinoyliga standouts
Chicco Briones powered the Fighting Maroons to their seventh straight win following a 94-72 rout of Emilio Aguinaldo College at the Enderun Colleges Gym.
MANILA, Philippines – Chicco Briones, one of the vital cogs in University of the Philippines' unbeaten run in the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup, is on the rise.

A second-generation player who turned 21 last Sunday, Briones powered the Fighting Maroons to their seventh straight win following a 94-72 rout of Emilio Aguinaldo College at the Enderun Colleges Gym.

UP has completed a sweep of all of its Group Edge games of the tournament backed by Pinoyliga, Kick-Start Coffee, Slicktight Pomade, Antbox, Smart, Ducksports, Exile Lights and Sound and Excellent Print.

Thanks to the rookie sensation Briones and the Fighting Maroons are looking good as they clinched an outright quarterfinals berth for topping the group.

The son of former pro Lowell, the 6-foot-6 Briones logged 14 points and two assists to power UP to a dominant win.

His showing in the Pinoyliga Cup will give Briones, who played one year for Carroll College and will be eligible to play for UP in Season 86 after completing one-year residency, a much-needed confidence-booster.

Another player from the other side of Katipunan to watch out is Ateneo's LeBron Nieto.

The younger brother of now pros Mike and Matt, Nieto flirted on a triple-double with 10 points, nine assists and seven rebounds as the Blue Eagles rout Philippine Christian University, 110-43.

Nieto's consistent play has powered Ateneo in leading Group Prime, staying undefeated in six matches.

Aside from Nieto, four other Blue Eagles logged in twin digits with Jordi Gomez De Liaño and Paul Garcia leading the way with 16 points.

Goldslove Nwabude (14 points, 11 rebounds) and Ian Espinosa (14 points, 11 boards) produced double-double outings for the reigning UAAP champions.
Other Tuesday's result show Mike Malonzo pulling off a double-double outing of 13 points and 10 rebounds in National University's 104-101 overtime win over Mapua, to bolster its quarterfinals bid in Group Prime at 5-1.

The Bulldogs showed balanced attack with Steve Nash Enriquez leading the way with 26 points.

Paolo Hernandez shot 21 points for the Cardinals, who dropped to third in their group at 5-2.

Luke Felipe had 16 points as Far Eastern University hacked out a 83-52 win over University of Perpetual Help System Dalta to raise its Group Edge record to 3-3.

The Altas, led by Shawn Orgo's 24 points, dropped to 3-4 in their bracket.

