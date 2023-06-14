^

MPBL: Bacoor, Negros outlast foes in OT

Philstar.com
June 14, 2023 | 11:37am
MPBL: Bacoor, Negros outlast foes in OT
Jhan McHale Nermal in action for Bacoor.
MANILA, Philippines – Bacoor and Negros went through overtime before subduing their rivals on Tuesday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the Bacoor Strikers Gymnasium.

The Bacoor City Strikers held the Iloilo United Royals to a basket while salvaging six free throws in the last 2:22 to post a come-from-behind 74-69 victory and raise their record to 12-2 in the elimination round of the 29-team tournament.

The Negros Muscovados, on the other hand, bunched six points in the homestretch to frustrate Laguna Krah Asia, 76-72, and climb to 5-9.

Trailing by as many as 13 points, 38-51, the Strikers struck back through Jhan McHale Nermal and with an 11-point salvo seized the lead at 65-62.

Iloilo's Joshua Flores, however, canned a triple with 4.6 seconds left to force extension, wherein Nermal opened up with a triple and the Strikers made 6-of-10 charities against only four points by the United Royals, who tasted their fourth straight defeat and tumbled to 5-9.

Nermal wound up with 24 points — 11 of them in the fourth quarter — 14 rebounds and three assists to carry the offensive load for Bacolod, which drew 11 points plus six rebounds from James Kwekuteye, and seven points plus 14 rebounds from Mark Yee.

Iloilo, which controlled the game for more than 26 minutes, got 16 points and eight rebounds from Tony Ynot, 14 points from Flores, 13 points from Justine Sanchez, 12 points from Marlon Basco, and 11 points plus 13 rebounds from CJ Catapusan.

Negros wasted a 42-22 spread but held on to hand Laguna its 12th loss in 15 outings.

The Muscovados drew 13 points from Pao Javelona, 12 from Nemesis Dela Cruz and 10 from new acquisition Itchie Altamirano.

As projected, Imus SV Squad dumped Valenzuela XUR Homes Realty Inc., 80-66, in the opener and improved to 6-7.

Johnsherick Estrada shone for Imus with 17 points, followed by Carlo Lastimosa with 13, Bryan Faundo with 10 plus nine rebounds, and YouTube star Poypoy Actub with 10.

Valenzuela got 16 points from Darell Manliguez and 14 points plus 12 rebounds from Michael Angelo Macion.

The MPBL returns to the Bren Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando on Thursday with another triple bill pitting Bacolod against Rizal at 4 p.m., Caloocan against Manila at 6 p.m. and Pasig against Pampanga at 8 p.m.

