Italy, Spain seek redemption in UEFA National League semis

MANILA, Philippines – The 2022 FIFA World Cup has been over for almost a year now, but the effects still linger on especially for both Italy and Spain.

Italy endured humiliation where they, as then defending European champions, failed to qualify for the World Cup. Spain, on the other hand, endured poor performances in all competitions.

One team though will have an opportunity to amend it when they clash in the 2023 UEFA Nations League semifinals on Friday, June 16, at De Grolsch Veste Stadium, home of Dutch side FC Twente in Enschede, Netherlands. Their match will kick off at 2:45 a.m. and will be televised live in the Philippines on the Premier Sports channel on Skycable Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application.

This will be the third semifinals clash between Italy and Spain in the last two years.

The Azzurri defeated La Roja in penalties following a 1-1 draw in the Euro 2020 semifinals in London. Spain returned the favor with a 2-1 victory in Milan in the 2021 Nations League Final Four but unfortunately, lost to France in the Finals.

Italy coach Roberto Mancini, who was allowed to stay on as national coach despite not qualifying for the World Cup and he has rebuilt the team. Mancini added Inter Milan players Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Federico Dimarco, Matteo Darmian and Nicolò Barella as well as Mateo Retegui after he scored two goals in his first two caps for Italy.

Matteo Pessina and Domenico Berardi were stricken off to injuries while Federico Baschirotto, Alessandro Buongiorno, Alessandro Florenzi, Federico Gatti, Manuel Locatelli and Mattia Zaccagni were left off after Italy’s training camp in Sardinia.

"It's a great achievement to be back in the Final Four," said Mancini. "In the group we had good teams like Germany, England and Hungary. We're in the final stage and it's clear that we want to win, like the others, but it won't be easy."

Spain, on the other hand, made seven changes under Luis dela Fuente, who took over from Luis Enrique last March after poor performances that recalled their last World Cup play — long on possession with few scoring opportunities.

Ferran Torres is out of the lineup, as is Mykel Oyarzabal. Out with injuries are Nico Williams, David Garcia and Juan Bernat.

Dela Fuente brought in Unai Simon, Robin Le Normand, Sergio Canales, Ansu Fati, Nacho Fernandez and Fran Garcia as replacements, and recalled 37-year-old Jesus Navas, who is the sole remaining player from the 2010 World Cup winning side.

Navas is in form as he was instrumental in Sevilla defeating AS Roma in penalties in winning the Europa League.

But the onus is on dela Fuente to squeeze the very best out of this ground in what is only his third game in charge of the national side.

Aside from being champions, the winner will have a privilege in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. Furthermore, the champions will pocket €10.5 million. The second placer takes home €9 million, while the third and fourth finishers will take €8 million and €7 million, respectively.