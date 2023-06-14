MSC: Blacklist International survives Malaysian champs, seizes group lead

MANILA, Philippines — Blacklist International denied Malaysian champions TODAK a reverse sweep, taking the final match-up of the group stages to advance to the knockout stages of the Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) as the top seed in Group D.

Blacklist International was said to have had a tough draw after being placed in Group D with the Malaysian team and Egypt's Team Occupy.

But the M3 world champions were not swayed when they dominated their first match against the Egyptians, 2-0.

The final match-up of the group stages against TODAK looked to be the same story, but TODAK gold laner Muhammad “CikuGais” Fuad thought differently. With everyone from Fuad's team and on Blacklist International's side clashing at the bottom lane at the 13th minute, Fuad successfully pulled off a segue play to tie the series, 1-1.

But the Agents were not deterred by the loss, dominating the final game, 17-2 in just over 11 minutes to end the group stages at the top of Group D.

MSC will take a one-day break before the knockout stages begin on June 15. Blacklist International will face Turkey's Fire Flux Impunity at 7 p.m. (Manila time), while ECHO will face Malaysia's TODAK on June 16 at 3 p.m. (Manila time).