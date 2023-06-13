^

Sports

Archers sweep Altas for PBA D-League semis return

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 13, 2023 | 4:55pm
Archers sweep Altas for PBA D-League semis return
Prince Ray Alao led the onslaught for La Salle with 22 points.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle punched a return ticket to the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup finals, pulling away early to complete a semifinal sweep of the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta in Game 2, 108-91, Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Prince Ray Alao led the onslaught with 22 points, 12 in the first half, as the Green Archers ripped the gates wide open in a 28-13 opening salvo to finish off the Altas in the short best-of-three series.

JC Macalalag added 11 while Kevin Quiambao, EJ Gollena and Bright Nwankwo cashed in 10 points apiece for La Salle, which followed up its similar domination in Game 1, 107-78.

CJ Austria and Ben Phillips had nine each, Mike Phillips and Mark Nonoy added eight and seven, respectively, as the Green Archers hardly missed the continued absence of ace guard Evan Nelle with a minor calf injury.

“This is a venue to show and apply what we’re learning. Masaya kami sa pinakita namin this playoffs but we’re not contented yet,” said La Salle deputy mentor Gian Nazario.

La Salle flipped a 2-5 deficit behind a 26-11 burst capped by Nonoy’s bucket for a 28-13 upperhand. At the turn, the Green Archers were already miles ahead as they even led by as big as 28 points.

Perpetual never found its groove as ace player Cyrus Nitura struggled only for four points. John Abis (21), Christian Pagaran (19) and Carlo Ferreras (19) did their shares in a foiled cause.

The scores:

EcoOil-La Salle 108 – Alao 22, Macalalag 11, Quiambao 10, Gollena 10, Nwankwo 10, Austria 9, B. Phillips 9, M. Phillips 8, Nonoy 7, Cortez 5, Escandor 3, Manuel 2, Abadam 2, David 0.

Perpetual 91 – Abis 21, Pagaran 19, Ferreras 19, Razon 11, Ramirez 8, Roque 5, Nitura 4, Sevilla 2, Boral 2, Barcuma 0.

Quarterscores: 30-17, 51-36, 86-59, 108-91.

ARCHERS

LA SALLE

PBA D-LEAGUE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Reyes, Cone perfect pair for Gilas

Reyes, Cone perfect pair for Gilas

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
For PBA MVP Scottie Thompson, Gilas head coach Chot Reyes and assistant Tim Cone are a perfect combination for the national...
Sports
fbtw
Makati wallops Mindoro in MPBL

Makati wallops Mindoro in MPBL

10 hours ago
Makati showcased its firepower in a 77-60 drubbing of Oriental Mindoro on Monday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Riot Games continues vow to 'hyper-serve' fans in Philippines

Riot Games continues vow to 'hyper-serve' fans in Philippines

By Michelle Lojo | 7 hours ago
When Joel Guzman was asked what he wanted to focus on during his first year as Riot Games' Philippines country manager, he...
Sports
fbtw

EJ’s gutsy gamble

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
It was a shaky start for World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena at the Bergen Jump Challenge in Bruggen, Norway, last weekend. He opened the competition failing to clear 5.53 meters on his first try. Obiena needed a...
Sports
fbtw
Mbappe tells PSG he will leave when contract ends in 2024

Mbappe tells PSG he will leave when contract ends in 2024

11 hours ago
French star Kylian Mbappe told Paris Saint-Germain on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) he would not be taking up an option to...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Archers sweep Altas for PBA D-League semis return

Archers sweep Altas for PBA D-League semis return

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle punched a return ticket to the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup finals, pulling away early...
Sports
fbtw
Nuggets coach Malone completes journey to NBA title

Nuggets coach Malone completes journey to NBA title

1 hour ago
Michael Malone never doubted his determination to reach the pinnacle of the NBA even when his father tried to persuade him...
Sports
fbtw
Eala improves, nears Top 200 of WTA rankings

Eala improves, nears Top 200 of WTA rankings

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 hours ago
Alex Eala inched closer to the Top 200 of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings anew after a string of impressive...
Sports
fbtw
Arcilla, Pague chart different paths to PPS-PEPP netfest semis

Arcilla, Pague chart different paths to PPS-PEPP netfest semis

3 hours ago
Durable Johnny Arcilla rolled to another lopsided win, while second seed Jose Maria Pague needed to pounce on Ronard Joven’s...
Sports
fbtw
JPGT Caliraya: Granada, Gaccion pull off contrasting title-clinchers

JPGT Caliraya: Granada, Gaccion pull off contrasting title-clinchers

3 hours ago
Miko Granada exploded with 62 points to run away with the boys’ crown while Alethea Gaccion snared the girls’...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with