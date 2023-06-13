Archers sweep Altas for PBA D-League semis return

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle punched a return ticket to the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup finals, pulling away early to complete a semifinal sweep of the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta in Game 2, 108-91, Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Prince Ray Alao led the onslaught with 22 points, 12 in the first half, as the Green Archers ripped the gates wide open in a 28-13 opening salvo to finish off the Altas in the short best-of-three series.

JC Macalalag added 11 while Kevin Quiambao, EJ Gollena and Bright Nwankwo cashed in 10 points apiece for La Salle, which followed up its similar domination in Game 1, 107-78.

CJ Austria and Ben Phillips had nine each, Mike Phillips and Mark Nonoy added eight and seven, respectively, as the Green Archers hardly missed the continued absence of ace guard Evan Nelle with a minor calf injury.

“This is a venue to show and apply what we’re learning. Masaya kami sa pinakita namin this playoffs but we’re not contented yet,” said La Salle deputy mentor Gian Nazario.

La Salle flipped a 2-5 deficit behind a 26-11 burst capped by Nonoy’s bucket for a 28-13 upperhand. At the turn, the Green Archers were already miles ahead as they even led by as big as 28 points.

Perpetual never found its groove as ace player Cyrus Nitura struggled only for four points. John Abis (21), Christian Pagaran (19) and Carlo Ferreras (19) did their shares in a foiled cause.

The scores:

EcoOil-La Salle 108 – Alao 22, Macalalag 11, Quiambao 10, Gollena 10, Nwankwo 10, Austria 9, B. Phillips 9, M. Phillips 8, Nonoy 7, Cortez 5, Escandor 3, Manuel 2, Abadam 2, David 0.

Perpetual 91 – Abis 21, Pagaran 19, Ferreras 19, Razon 11, Ramirez 8, Roque 5, Nitura 4, Sevilla 2, Boral 2, Barcuma 0.

Quarterscores: 30-17, 51-36, 86-59, 108-91.