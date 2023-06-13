^

Sports

Eala improves, nears Top 200 of WTA rankings

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 13, 2023 | 3:39pm
Eala improves, nears Top 200 of WTA rankings
Alex Eala
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala inched closer to the Top 200 of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings anew after a string of impressive stints in Europe.

Buoyed by her third pro title and a couple of playoff finishes, the 18-year-old Filipina jumped from No. 266 to 228 as per the latest WTA list this month.

It’s the best placing for Eala in two months since getting at No. 215 in April. Her career-high was at No. 214 last year.

Eala’s improvement of 38 notches was made possible by a dominating championship run in the W25 Yecla in Spain for her first pro title this season.

Overall, it’s her third after wins in 2021 W15 Manacor in Spain and 2022 W25 Chiang Rai in Thailand.

She is coming off a series of consecutive early exits in April that pulled her down the rankings before reviving her campaign with a quarterfinal finish in the W25 Monastir in Tunisia last month.

After her title conquest in Spain, she also made a quarterfinal finish in the W25 Madrid over the weekend.

The left-handed prodigys is already back in Mallorca Spain, where she’s based for years now as a scholar at the Rafael Nadal Academy.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Reyes, Cone perfect pair for Gilas

Reyes, Cone perfect pair for Gilas

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
For PBA MVP Scottie Thompson, Gilas head coach Chot Reyes and assistant Tim Cone are a perfect combination for the national...
Sports
fbtw
Makati wallops Mindoro in MPBL

Makati wallops Mindoro in MPBL

8 hours ago
Makati showcased its firepower in a 77-60 drubbing of Oriental Mindoro on Monday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Mbappe tells PSG he will leave when contract ends in 2024

Mbappe tells PSG he will leave when contract ends in 2024

9 hours ago
French star Kylian Mbappe told Paris Saint-Germain on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) he would not be taking up an option to...
Sports
fbtw

EJ’s gutsy gamble

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
It was a shaky start for World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena at the Bergen Jump Challenge in Bruggen, Norway, last weekend. He opened the competition failing to clear 5.53 meters on his first try. Obiena needed a...
Sports
fbtw
Riot Games continues vow to 'hyper-serve' fans in Philippines

Riot Games continues vow to 'hyper-serve' fans in Philippines

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
When Joel Guzman was asked what he wanted to focus on during his first year as Riot Games' Philippines country manager, he...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Archers sweep Altas for PBA D-League semis return

Archers sweep Altas for PBA D-League semis return

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 minutes ago
Reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle punched a return ticket to the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup finals, pulling away early...
Sports
fbtw
Nuggets coach Malone completes journey to NBA title

Nuggets coach Malone completes journey to NBA title

27 minutes ago
Michael Malone never doubted his determination to reach the pinnacle of the NBA even when his father tried to persuade him...
Sports
fbtw
Eala improves, nears Top 200 of WTA rankings

Eala improves, nears Top 200 of WTA rankings

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Alex Eala inched closer to the Top 200 of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings anew after a string of impressive...
Sports
fbtw
Arcilla, Pague chart different paths to PPS-PEPP netfest semis

Arcilla, Pague chart different paths to PPS-PEPP netfest semis

1 hour ago
Durable Johnny Arcilla rolled to another lopsided win, while second seed Jose Maria Pague needed to pounce on Ronard Joven’s...
Sports
fbtw
JPGT Caliraya: Granada, Gaccion pull off contrasting title-clinchers

JPGT Caliraya: Granada, Gaccion pull off contrasting title-clinchers

1 hour ago
Miko Granada exploded with 62 points to run away with the boys’ crown while Alethea Gaccion snared the girls’...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with