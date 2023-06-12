^

Archers target PBA D-League finals return

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 12, 2023 | 5:41pm
Archers target PBA D-League finals return

Games Tuesday
(Filoil EcoOil Centre, San Juan)

2 p.m. – University of Perpetual Help System Dalta vs EcoOil-La Salle
4 p.m. – Wangs Basketball @27 Strikers-Letran vs Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda

MANILA, Philippines – EcoOil-La Salle shoots for a finals return trip as Wangs Basketball @27 Strikers-Letran tries to extend its winning tradition with a potential championship showdown in the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup.

Sporting 1-0 leads in the best-of-three Final Four duels, the Green Archers and the Knights go for the jugular against the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta and Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda, respectively, Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The No. 2 La Salle, fresh from an easy 107-78 Game 1 win, takes on the No. 3 Perpetual in the opening salvo at 2 p.m. followed by the main event between the fourth-seeded Letran and top-ranked San Beda at 4 p.m.

The Green Archers captured the Aspirants’ Cup title last year with former mentor Derrick Pumaren then still at the helm. A win today would beef up their bid for the same results albeit under the new system of Topex Robinson.

“It’s a best of three series so ang challenge sa amin is to be better in Game 2. Kung ‘di namin matatapatan ‘yung level na nilaro namin sa Game 1 then wala kami sa tamang direksyon,” said La Salle deputy mentor Gian Nazario, who’s assuming D-League chore as per Robinson’s orders.

Letran, the three-time reigning NCAA champion, is also out to replicate its thrilling 93-87 win from 24 points down against long-time rival San Beda.

“Hopefully, makuha na namin ‘yung Game 2. We’re ready. We’ll take it a quarter-by-quarter approach. We’ll just play our game and stick to our game plan,” said coach Rensy Bajar in his first finals attempt since taking over from Bonnie Tan this offseason.

But their capable foes are determined to fight and live another day.

“DLSU is a tough team. Hoping our adjustments in Game 1 will work for us to extend the series,” hoped Perpetual coach Myk Saguiguit.

“It’s a good test for our team’s character on how we will react after a tough loss. The team is in high spirits in practices,” said San Beda tactician Yuri Escueta.

