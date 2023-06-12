^

Carlos Yulo's bro cops vault silver in Asian Junior Artistic Gymnastics tilt

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 12, 2023 | 5:21pm
Karl Eldrew Yulo
Photo from Munehiro Kugimiya's Facebook

MANILA, Philippines – Karl Eldrew Yulo is carving his own name in the international scene like his elder brother and world champion gymnast Carlos.

Flashing nearly the same spunk and brilliance of his more decorated sibling, Yulo snared the silver in vault of the Asian Junior Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Singapore Monday.

Yulo, 15, actually wound up tied with Wang Chengcheng of China with an average of 13.775 on vaults of 13.700 and 13.850 but the latter snatched the gold with the best vault of 14.050.

The silver, however, glittered like gold for Yulo as it was his first medal on the mammoth international stage that he hoped would pave the way for bigger things to come just like Carlos.

It was so overwhelming that he shed tears of joy upon receiving his precious new hardware.

Yulo also made the finale of the floor exercise but managed just a seventh-place finish in the event topped by Japanese Haruki Fukubayashi.

Another Yulo and youngest of all, 13-year-old Elaiza, also saw action but she placed just 28th out of 38 entries in floor exercise, 19th in vault, 37th in uneven bars and balance beam and 34th in individual all-around.

The eldest of the Yulos, Carlos, will open his campaign on Thursday in the senior section where he hopes to claim a spot to the World Championships set Sept. 30 to Oct. 8 in Antwerp, Belgium — a doorway to next year’s Paris Olympics.

