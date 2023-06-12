^

Sports

Malixi kicks off drive in Women's Amateur

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 12, 2023 | 5:15pm
Malixi kicks off drive in Women's Amateur
Rianne Malixi

MANILA, Philippines – After a stint with some of the world’s leading pros, Rianne Malixi faces the cream of the world amateur crop as action in The (British) Women’s Amateur Championship begins Tuesday at the Prince’s Golf Club in Sandwich, Kent in southeast England.

Malix tied for 13th while playing alongside four LPGA Tour campaigners in the last two rounds of the Mizuho Americas Open-AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) tournament in New Jersey recently. She also missed joining the playoff cast by one stroke in the US Women’s Open Qualifying in Chicago last week.

Those exposures are expected to fire up the ICTSI-backed shotmaker all the more in this week’s tournament, starting with the 36-hole stroke play eliminations against 143 players from all over, including world No. 1 Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden, No. 3 Cayetana Garcia-Paggio of Spain, defending champion Jessica Baker of England and reigning Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific winner Eila Galitsky of Thailand.

Malixi, who broke into the world Top 100 with a current No. 93 ranking, drew No. 43 Kajsa Arwefjall of Sweden and Japanese Sera Hasegawa 134 at 12:36 p.m. on No. 1, hoping to get going early and put herself in contention.

The Top 64 will advance to the next phase where play will shift from medal to match.

Meanwhile, the 16-year-old Malixi, a multi-titled campaigner on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, is also set to compete in the Western Women’s Am in Napperville, Illinois on July 18-23, in the Girls Junior PGA in Arkansas in July and in the US Women’s Amateur in California in August.

GOLF

RIANNE MALIXI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Nunes soundly defeats Aldana, retires from UFC

Nunes soundly defeats Aldana, retires from UFC

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
Amanda Nunes clobbered an overmatched Irene Aldana last Sunday, June 11, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada in UFC 289...
Sports
fbtw
Reyes, Cone perfect pair for Gilas

Reyes, Cone perfect pair for Gilas

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
For PBA MVP Scottie Thompson, Gilas head coach Chot Reyes and assistant Tim Cone are a perfect combination for the national...
Sports
fbtw
'Incredible' as history-making Djokovic wins record 23rd Grand Slam title

'Incredible' as history-making Djokovic wins record 23rd Grand Slam title

8 hours ago
Novak Djokovic created "incredible" history on Sunday when he captured a record-breaking 23rd men's Grand Slam title, reinforcing...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas women eye stunning performance in FIBA Asia Cup

Gilas women eye stunning performance in FIBA Asia Cup

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas will not troop to Australia only to play and participate in the FIBA Women's Asia Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Heat's Love says it ain't over despite 3-1 deficit vs Denver

Heat's Love says it ain't over despite 3-1 deficit vs Denver

7 hours ago
The odds are stacked against the Miami Heat as they head into Monday's Game 5 (Tuesday, Manila time) of the NBA Finals trailing...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273347
            [Title] => Archers target PBA D-League finals return
            [Summary] => EcoOil-La Salle shoots for a finals return trip as Wangs Basketball @27 Strikers-Letran tries to extend its winning tradition with a potential championship showdown in the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-12 17:41:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806312
            [AuthorName] => John Bryan Ulanday
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2020/05/21/basketball-generic2018-04-1013-54-542019-06-1913-44-342019-08-0710-39-19_2020-05-21_10-51-0558_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273346
            [Title] => French Open champ Djokovic back as World No. 1
            [Summary] => Novak Djokovic, fresh from notching up a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title, moved back to the top of the ATP rankings released Monday, while Rafael Nadal dropped out of the top 100.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-12 17:35:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/12/french-open-novak-djokovic_2023-06-12_17-35-49845_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273341
            [Title] => Carlos Yulo's bro cops vault silver in Asian Junior Artistic Gymnastics tilt
            [Summary] => Karl Eldrew Yulo is carving his own name in the international scene like his elder brother and world champion gymnast Carlos.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-12 17:21:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806959
            [AuthorName] => Joey Villar
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/12/karl-eldrew-yulo-gymnastics_2023-06-12_17-21-2652_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273335
            [Title] => ECHO enters KO stages in Mobile Legends SEA Cup
            [Summary] => ECHO Philippines, the country’s representative in the Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup (MSC), booked the first ticket to the knockout stages after sweeping Laos' Team EVO, 2-0, and surviving dark horse Fireflux Impunity of Turkey, 2-1.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-12 16:27:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806617
            [AuthorName] => Michelle Lojo
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/12/echo-msc-cup_2023-06-12_16-28-08246_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273333
            [Title] => Athletics body says Obiena not yet done after record jump
            [Summary] => A day after EJ Obiena become the first Asian to hit the 6-meter mark in the men’s pole vault competition, the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) expects the pole vaulter to achieve more record feats in upcoming overseas competitions. 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-12 16:15:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2020/09/04/spots2020-08-1521-48-44_2020-09-04_11-47-14810_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Archers target PBA D-League finals return

Archers target PBA D-League finals return

By John Bryan Ulanday | 35 minutes ago
EcoOil-La Salle shoots for a finals return trip as Wangs Basketball @27 Strikers-Letran tries to extend its winning tradition...
Sports
fbtw
French Open champ Djokovic back as World No. 1

French Open champ Djokovic back as World No. 1

41 minutes ago
Novak Djokovic, fresh from notching up a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title, moved back to the top of the ATP rankings...
Sports
fbtw
Carlos Yulo's bro cops vault silver in Asian Junior Artistic Gymnastics tilt

Carlos Yulo's bro cops vault silver in Asian Junior Artistic Gymnastics tilt

By Joey Villar | 55 minutes ago
Karl Eldrew Yulo is carving his own name in the international scene like his elder brother and world champion gymnast Ca...
Sports
fbtw
ECHO enters KO stages in Mobile Legends SEA Cup

ECHO enters KO stages in Mobile Legends SEA Cup

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
ECHO Philippines, the country’s representative in the Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup (MSC), booked the first ticket...
Sports
fbtw
Athletics body says Obiena not yet done after record jump

Athletics body says Obiena not yet done after record jump

2 hours ago
A day after EJ Obiena become the first Asian to hit the 6-meter mark in the men’s pole vault competition, the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with