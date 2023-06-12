ECHO enters KO stages in Mobile Legends SEA Cup

The country’s representative in the Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup dominated the group stages.

MANILA, Philippines — ECHO Philippines, the country’s representative in the Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup (MSC), booked the first ticket to the knockout stages after sweeping Laos' Team EVO, 2-0, and surviving dark horse Fireflux Impunity of Turkey, 2-1, at the AEON Mall Mean Chey in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The MPL Philippines Season 11 champion gave Laos' team a baptism of fire by routing them 15-2 and 21-8 last Saturday to move one win away from securing their knockout stage berth.

But a tough opponent in the form of Fireflux Impunity stood in their way.

The Turkish team, having asserted the region’s Mobile Legends prowess, during the M4 World Championships last January, were able to go head-to-head against the Orcas in their first game.

That was until MPL Philippines Season 11 Finals MVP Sanford "SanFord" Vinuya captured five Impunity players with his heroes' ultimate, securing Game 1 for the Filipino squad and seizing the knockout stage slot.

Game 2 was poised to be another see-saw match, but a team fight win at the Lord on the side of Fireflux Impunity tied the series, 1-1, to force a decider.

ECHO Philippines was quick to regroup and with early kills, played a perfect 18-0 game with goldlaner Benedict "BennyQT" Gonzales securing a maniac to remain undefeated in Group A.

Fellow Philippine team Blacklist International begins its MSC campaign at 8 p.m. Monday (Manila time) in Group D against Egypt's Team Occupy.