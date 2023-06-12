^

Sports

DEFTAC-Ribeiro crowned overall champ in AJP Tour jiu-jitsu tilt

Philstar.com
June 12, 2023 | 4:00pm
DEFTAC-Ribeiro crowned overall champ in AJP Tour jiu-jitsu tilt
The DEFTAC team celebrates after recently winning the AJP overall championship.

MANILA, Philippines – DEFTAC-Ribeiro JJ, Japanese Carpe Diem Brazilian JJ and the United States’ Checkmat reigned supreme in the Abu Dhabi Jiujitsu Pro (AJP) Tour Philippines-National Jiujitsu Championships 2023 recently after the topping the overall competition at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

DEFTAC bagged a total of 48 gold, 40 silver and eight bronze medals for a tournament-high 55,250 points to clinch the overall title, while Carpe Diem Brazilian Jiujitsu raked in 12 golds, 12 silvers and 13 bronzes for second place with 21850 points. 

Checkmat had 12 golds, eight silvers and four bronzes for third overall with 15,350 points, while Atos of US harvested seven golds, five silvers and two bronzes for fourth place with 9,100 points. Another Japan team, Carpe Diem, took home six golds, three silvers and one bronze for fifth place with 6,900 points.

“Their performance is a reflection of their hard work and I’m very, very happy with it,” said DEFTAC-RIBEIRO JJ founder and coach Alvin Aguilar, also the president of Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC).

The one-day tournament, which drew the participation of 23 clubs from 16 countries worldwide including the United States, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Brazil, among others, also featured a fight between South Korean Shin Yuchan and Filipino Allan Co.

Yuchan of Carpe Diem submitted Co in less than a minute to move to the men’s gi black professional 120 kg finals. But the South Korean could not sustain the momentum, losing to eventual gold winner Antonio Suazo of Six Blades Jiujitsu of the US, also via submission.

Aside from the medals they have collected, DEFTAC registered 55,250 points to lead the competition after getting 14 golds in boys’ gi, 10 in girls gi, nine in men’s gi, five in youth men’s gi, three in girls’ youth no-gi, three in men’s no-gi, two in boy’s no-gi, and one each in men’s gi open and women’s gi. 

Brothers Alonso “Lukie” Aguilar and Lucho Aguilar, sons of the first ever Filipino homegrown Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belter Alvin, spiced up DEFTAC’S dominance by winning their respective classes in the tournament attended by 350 competitors around the world.

Alonso topped the gold in youth men’s gi blue 55 kg while his younger brother Lucho captured the boys’ gi teen orange green 62 kg gold medal. 

Other gold medalist from DEFTAC were Zeke Erhan Holganza (boys gi kids 2 white 23 kg), Kyra Lee (girls gi kids 2 white 37 kg), Mohammad Ibrahim Burahan (men’s gi white amateur 77 kg), Fierre Proudhon Afan (men’s gi blue amateur 85 kg), Lord Gabriel del Rosario (men’s no-gi blue amateur 56 kg and men’s gi open blue amateur heavy -120 kg), Annie Lou Parungao (women’s gi blue amateur 49 kg), Santiago Lausa (boys gi kids 3 white 24 kg), Samoan Nelson Meleisea (men’s no-gi white master 1 120 kg), Julianna Louise Marte (girls gi infant white 25 kg), and Isis Olaso (girls gi junior white grey 40 kg). 

Carpe Diem Brazilian JJ’s Filipino Sebastien Blaize Cabanlig won the gold in the boys’ gi teen white 50 kg, while Gabriel Benavides of Cebu jiujitsu pocketed the boys no-gi junior white 41 kg gold and Checkmat International’s Seth Cacagson Tauli earned the gold in the men’s gi white amateur 56 kg.

Other gold winners were Kuwaiti Abdarahman Alsubaiei of Gfteam (men’s gi white amateur 85 kg), Korea’s Kim Soonsung of Carpe Diem (men’s gi blue amateur 62 kg), Australian Drew Franklin of Bangkok Fight Lab (men’s gi blue master 2 120 kg), Singaporean Daryl Ong of Carpe Diem Brazilian JJ (men’s gi purple professional 56 kg), Filipino Marlo Marasigan of Atos (men’s gi brown professional 69 kg), Japan’s Craig Hutchison of Carpe Diem (men’s gi brown professional 77 kg), Singaporean Aacus EE of Carpe Diem Brazilian JJ (men’s gi brown professional 85 kg), Filipino  Carlito Go Cedenio of Atos (men’s gi master 1 77 kg), Filipino Jaguar Tang of Carpe Diem Brazilian JJ (men’s gi black master 2 69 kg), Filipino Joanne Bognadon (women’s gi open blue amateur lightweight -62 kg), and Brazilian Robert Oda de Andrade of Carpe Diem (men’s gi open brown-black professional lightweight -77 kg). 

The Philippines ranked first overall in the 16-nation contest with 188,700 points, followed by Japan at second with 3,600 and the United States and Singapore tied at No. 3 with identical 3,400 points.

ALVIN AGUILAR

DEFTAC

JIU-JITSU
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas women eye stunning performance in FIBA Asia Cup

Gilas women eye stunning performance in FIBA Asia Cup

By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas will not troop to Australia only to play and participate in the FIBA Women's Asia Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Reyes, Cone perfect pair for Gilas

Reyes, Cone perfect pair for Gilas

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
For PBA MVP Scottie Thompson, Gilas head coach Chot Reyes and assistant Tim Cone are a perfect combination for the national...
Sports
fbtw
Nunes soundly defeats Aldana, retires from UFC

Nunes soundly defeats Aldana, retires from UFC

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
Amanda Nunes clobbered an overmatched Irene Aldana last Sunday, June 11, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada in UFC 289...
Sports
fbtw

Gilas women not happy just being in Sydney

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas will not troop to Australia only to play and participate in the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup.
Sports
fbtw
'Incredible' as history-making Djokovic wins record 23rd Grand Slam title

'Incredible' as history-making Djokovic wins record 23rd Grand Slam title

6 hours ago
Novak Djokovic created "incredible" history on Sunday when he captured a record-breaking 23rd men's Grand Slam title, reinforcing...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273335
            [Title] => ECHO enters KO stages in Mobile Legends SEA Cup
            [Summary] => ECHO Philippines, the country’s representative in the Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup (MSC), booked the first ticket to the knockout stages after sweeping Laos' Team EVO, 2-0, and surviving dark horse Fireflux Impunity of Turkey, 2-1.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-12 16:27:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806617
            [AuthorName] => Michelle Lojo
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/12/echo-msc-cup_2023-06-12_16-28-08246_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273333
            [Title] => Athletics body says Obiena not yet done after record jump
            [Summary] => A day after EJ Obiena become the first Asian to hit the 6-meter mark in the men’s pole vault competition, the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) expects the pole vaulter to achieve more record feats in upcoming overseas competitions. 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-12 16:15:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2020/09/04/spots2020-08-1521-48-44_2020-09-04_11-47-14810_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273327
            [Title] => PPS-PEPP netfest: Palanas stops streaking Baisa, forges finals duel vs Fuertes
            [Summary] => Dave Palanas made his mark with a shock 6-2, 7-6(7) reversal over third seed Brice Baisa in the semis while Stephen Fuertes stunned top seed Vince Serna in the quarters then routed No. 4 Randy Pausanos, 6-1, 6-1, Monday as they sealed a clash for the PPS-PEPP Malita juniors tennis crown.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-12 15:44:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2022/04/10/tennis_2022-04-10_14-46-15849_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273324
            [Title] => Iron-willed Dutch, Japanese reign supreme in IRONMAN
            [Summary] => Dutch Eric van der Linden and Chigusa Yamashita of Japan battled through choppy waters, strong winds and wet conditions and came out on top in a stern test of will.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-12 15:30:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/12/der-linden-yamashita-ironman_2023-06-12_15-30-50_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273315
            [Title] => Ardina falters with 74, ends up tied 49th in ShopRite LPGA Classic
            [Summary] => Dottie Ardina hardly recovered from an early slide and ended up with a three-over 74, tumbling to tied 49th instead in the ShopRite LPGA Classic ruled by South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai in Galloway, New Jersey.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-12 10:55:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807248
            [AuthorName] => Jan Veran
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2019/10/25/spo4-dottie-adrina2018-12-0523-28-10_2019-10-25_11-21-34567_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
ECHO enters KO stages in Mobile Legends SEA Cup

ECHO enters KO stages in Mobile Legends SEA Cup

By Michelle Lojo | 18 minutes ago
ECHO Philippines, the country’s representative in the Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup (MSC), booked the first ticket...
Sports
fbtw
Athletics body says Obiena not yet done after record jump

Athletics body says Obiena not yet done after record jump

30 minutes ago
A day after EJ Obiena become the first Asian to hit the 6-meter mark in the men’s pole vault competition, the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
PPS-PEPP netfest: Palanas stops streaking Baisa, forges finals duel vs Fuertes

PPS-PEPP netfest: Palanas stops streaking Baisa, forges finals duel vs Fuertes

1 hour ago
Dave Palanas made his mark with a shock 6-2, 7-6(7) reversal over third seed Brice Baisa in the semis while Stephen Fuertes...
Sports
fbtw
Iron-willed Dutch, Japanese reign supreme in IRONMAN

Iron-willed Dutch, Japanese reign supreme in IRONMAN

1 hour ago
Dutch Eric van der Linden and Chigusa Yamashita of Japan battled through choppy waters, strong winds and wet conditions and...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina falters with 74, ends up tied 49th in ShopRite LPGA Classic

Ardina falters with 74, ends up tied 49th in ShopRite LPGA Classic

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Dottie Ardina hardly recovered from an early slide and ended up with a three-over 74, tumbling to tied 49th instead in the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with