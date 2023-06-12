^

Sports

Iron-willed Dutch, Japanese reign supreme in IRONMAN

Philstar.com
June 12, 2023 | 3:30pm
Iron-willed Dutch, Japanese reign supreme in IRONMAN
Dutch Eric van der Linden (left) and Chigusa Yamashita
IRONMAN Philippines

SUBIC – Dutch Eric van der Linden and Chigusa Yamashita of Japan battled through choppy waters, strong winds and wet conditions and came out on top in a stern test of will and limits of human endurance that kicked off in the rain early Sunday and ran through near-midnight.

Van der Linden and Yamashita bagged the overall championships in the Century Tuna IRONMAN Philippines in practically the same fashion, taking command early in the swim and cranking up leads in the bike that cushioned the impact of their wavering finishes in the closing run stage.

The 49-year-old van der Linden from Schagen, North Holland posted a clocking of 9:56:20 over the energy-sapping 3.8km swim, 180km bike and 42km run race as he held off South Africa’s Michael Kramer’s rally to secure the championship which he put into motion with a 1:01:19 effort in the opening leg in rough waters.

The 2000 Sydney Olympics veteran then flashed superb riding skills with a best 5:04:21 time in the next event then withstood the rigors of the grueling run part to win by four minutes despite a 3:44:03 finish under drizzling rain.

Kramer, who timed 1:01:36 in swim and 5:22:21 in bike, closed out in 3:31:00 but fell short of his fightback with a total clocking of 10:00:45 in one of the more exacting physical experiences that an athlete can choose to put themselves through with the last entry checking in at 11:53 p.m.

Hong Kong’s Richard Hall placed third in 10:14:18, Giuseppe Solla of Italy timed 10:15:32 for fourth while Jet Ramos emerged the top Filipino finisher at fifth with a 10:20:34 clocking in the event organized by The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc.

Yamashita, on the other hand, built an 8-minute lead over compatriot Ayaka Suzuki with a 1:11:41 time in swim, and like van der Linden, stamped her class in bike in 5:55:52 before slowing down in the run with a 4:11:17 clocking.

The 34-year-old campaigner finished with an 11:30:02 effort, 14 minutes ahead of Suzuki, who clocked 1:19:26 in swim and struggled in bike (6:19:22) before charging back with a division best 3:51:46 in run.

Victoria Hill of Great Britain came in third in 11:47:31 while Kuboth Rena, also of Japan, placed fourth in 11:55:04 and Alessandra Castaneda matched Ramos’ fifth place finish with a 12:17:46 clocking.
Like Subic Bay 70.3 winners John Alcala and Ines Santiago, Ramos and Castaneda pocketed $1,000 each for emerging as top Filipino finishers, courtesy of Century Pacific Food COO and EVP Greg Banzon, with the full distance winners also leading a pack of qualifiers to this year’s World Triathlon Championships.

Van der Linden (M45-49) and Yamashita (F30-34) likewise topped their respective age group categories, along with Kramer (M30-34), Ramos (M40-44), Hall (M50-54), Rena (F18-24), Suzuki (F35-39) and Hill (F45-49).

Fifty men’s slots were awarded to the IM world meet in Nice, France on September 10 and 25 seats for women in the Kailua-Kona, Hawaii meet on October 14.

Other age group winners were Russian Ilya Fedorov (M18-24–13:15:43), Thai Auttapol Charungwut (M25-29–11:11:52), Israel’s Chicco Avram (M35-39–10:59:22), Dougin Walker of the US (M55-59-11:07:24), New Zealand’s Stephen Farrell (M60-64-11:19:59) and Japan’s Haku Kodaira (M65-69-13:35:40);

Vietnam’s Ngan Lam (F25-29-14:31:11), Svetlana Kovaleva (F40-44-13:04:45), Phuong Vuong of the US (F50-54-13:58:13) and American Jill Walker (F55-59-12:59:21).

IRONMAN

TRIATHLON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas women eye stunning performance in FIBA Asia Cup

Gilas women eye stunning performance in FIBA Asia Cup

By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas will not troop to Australia only to play and participate in the FIBA Women's Asia Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Reyes, Cone perfect pair for Gilas

Reyes, Cone perfect pair for Gilas

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
For PBA MVP Scottie Thompson, Gilas head coach Chot Reyes and assistant Tim Cone are a perfect combination for the national...
Sports
fbtw
Nunes soundly defeats Aldana, retires from UFC

Nunes soundly defeats Aldana, retires from UFC

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
Amanda Nunes clobbered an overmatched Irene Aldana last Sunday, June 11, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada in UFC 289...
Sports
fbtw

Gilas women not happy just being in Sydney

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas will not troop to Australia only to play and participate in the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup.
Sports
fbtw
'Incredible' as history-making Djokovic wins record 23rd Grand Slam title

'Incredible' as history-making Djokovic wins record 23rd Grand Slam title

6 hours ago
Novak Djokovic created "incredible" history on Sunday when he captured a record-breaking 23rd men's Grand Slam title, reinforcing...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ECHO enters KO stages in Mobile Legends SEA Cup

ECHO enters KO stages in Mobile Legends SEA Cup

By Michelle Lojo | 18 minutes ago
ECHO Philippines, the country’s representative in the Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup (MSC), booked the first ticket...
Sports
fbtw
Athletics body says Obiena not yet done after record jump

Athletics body says Obiena not yet done after record jump

30 minutes ago
A day after EJ Obiena become the first Asian to hit the 6-meter mark in the men’s pole vault competition, the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
DEFTAC-Ribeiro crowned overall champ in AJP Tour jiu-jitsu tilt

DEFTAC-Ribeiro crowned overall champ in AJP Tour jiu-jitsu tilt

45 minutes ago
DEFTAC bagged a total of 48 gold, 40 silver and eight bronze medals for a tournament-high 55,250 points to clinch the overall...
Sports
fbtw
PPS-PEPP netfest: Palanas stops streaking Baisa, forges finals duel vs Fuertes

PPS-PEPP netfest: Palanas stops streaking Baisa, forges finals duel vs Fuertes

1 hour ago
Dave Palanas made his mark with a shock 6-2, 7-6(7) reversal over third seed Brice Baisa in the semis while Stephen Fuertes...
Sports
fbtw
Iron-willed Dutch, Japanese reign supreme in IRONMAN

Iron-willed Dutch, Japanese reign supreme in IRONMAN

1 hour ago
Dutch Eric van der Linden and Chigusa Yamashita of Japan battled through choppy waters, strong winds and wet conditions and...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with