Ardina falters with 74, ends up tied 49th in ShopRite LPGA Classic

MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina hardly recovered from an early slide and ended up with a three-over 74, tumbling to tied 49th instead in the ShopRite LPGA Classic ruled by South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai in Galloway, New Jersey Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Buhai took charge with a five-birdie splurge in the first eight holes then the 2002 (British) Women's Open champion put to naught world No. 9 Hyo Joo Kim’s birdie-birdie windup with a clutch closing feat to spike a second straight 65 and escape with a one-stroke win at 14-under 199 at the par-71 Seaview Bay course.

The Korean finished with a 68 for 200 while Chinese Yan Liu shot a 67 to snatch third place at 202 as erstwhile leader Dani Holmqvist of Sweden cracked with a roller-coaster three-birdie, three-bogey frontside card and wound up with a 72 to drop to joint fourth with Nanna Madsen of Denmark, who charged back with a 65, at 203.

Ardina poised herself for a Top 10 finish with a superb 67 start but slipped to joint 13th with a second round 70. But a bogey-triple bogey start in the final round of the 54-hole, $1.75 championship further dropped the ICTSI-backed campaigner off the leaderboard.

Though she birdied Nos. 4 and 5, Ardina missed a couple of chances then yielded another stroke on No. 12 for a 39-35 for a 211 worth $6,034.

Bianca Pagdanganan, whose campaign is also supported by the world’s top leading port operator, also failed to gain with a two-birdie, two-bogey round, her 71 netting a tied for 54th place finish at 212. She received $4,878.

Ardina and Pagdanganan, meanwhile, are on the reserved list in the $2.5 million Meijer LPGA Classic beginning June 15 at the Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Michigan.

Over in the Epson Tour, Fil-Am Clariss Guce likewise faltered with a 74 and dropped to tied 28th in the Firekeepers Casino Hotel Championship won by Siyun Liu of China at the Battle Creek Country Club in Michigan, also Sunday.

Guce gunned down three birdies but made four bogeys as she finished with a 215, nine strokes behind Liu, who birdied the 17th for a 69 and a 206, one shot clear of Kiwi Amelia Garvey, who parred the last three holes for a 70 and a 207.

Pauline del Rosario also struggled with a 74 and wound up at joint 50th at 218.

In Japan, Juvic Pagunsan capped a four-day run of under-par scores with a four-under 68 but the two-time Japan Golf Tour winner could only post a joint 14th place effort at 272 in the face of the local aces’ torrid scoring in the ASO Lizuka Challenge in Fukuoka Prefecture Sunday.

Keita Nakajima rallied with a 65 after 67-64-63 at the ASO Lizuka course to force a playoff at 259 with erstwhile leader Takumi Kanaya, who slowed down with a 68 after 62-65-64, then birdied the second playoff hole to snare the crown.

Filipino-American Justin delos Santos also closed out with a second straight 68 after a 71 and 67 for joint 25th at 274.