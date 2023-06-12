^

Filipino racer Eduardo Coseteng wins in Germany

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
June 12, 2023 | 9:47am
Eduardo Coseteng
Photo from Carlos Gono's Facebook

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Eduardo Coseteng impressed in his debut in the ADAC GT Masters, finishing first in the Pirelli Rookie Cup at the Hockenheimring circuit in Baden-Württemberg, Germany over the weekend.

Local racing patron and enthusiast Carlos Gono took to Facebook to congratulate the 19-year-old racer.

Meanwhile, Coseteng along with Huber Racing teammate Ben Green steered their BMW M4 GT3 to a second-place finish in their ADAC GT Masters debut. 

Per a report by hockenheimring.de, Coseteng rallied from eighth place to fifth by the time he handed over the car to his teammate Ben Green, who picked it up from there to complete the spirited comeback in the 60-minute race.

Green, a two-time ADAC GT Masters race winner, was all praises for his Filipino teammate.

“A big compliment goes to Eduardo, who had an impressive debut. In the closing stages, I used all the power of our BMW M4 GT3, which allowed me to gain an advantage after the corners. I am very happy with the result. Second place is a super start to the season for the team,” Green told the website.

Coseteng made headlines last year when he notched his first British Formula 4 win at the Brands Hatch track in West Kingsdown, England in October 2022.

He is the first-ever driver from the Philippines to participate in the UK’s premier single-seater series.

Already a seasoned karter at a young age, Eduardo is the son of renowned racer Jody Coseteng. He has ruled the AKOC’s Formula 125 and Senior X30 classes, and was a front-runner in British, European and World competition.

Coseteng also won the Macau International Kart Grand Prix in 2019.

