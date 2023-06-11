Jiu-jitsu world champ Ochoa raises funds for advocacy through musical play

A group led by Filipino Jit-Jutsu star Meggie Ochoa, second from left, receives a donation as they raise funds for the awareness campaign for children to fight past cruelties and trauma of sexual abuse after the musical show, “Ang Huling El Bimbo", at the Newport Performing Theater in Pasay City. Also in photo are, from left, Racille Francisco, Colleen Co, Caswell Princess Yap De Guzman and Matthew Royce Yu.

MANILA, Philippines – Reigning world Jiu-Jitsu champion Meggie Ochoa was able to raise funds for the awareness campaign for children to fight past cruelties and trauma of sexual abuse following the success of the musical show “Ang Huling El Bimbo" recently at the Newport Performing Theater in Pasay City.

The 30-year-old Ochoa, who ruled the women’s adult -48 kilogram category to win the gold medal in the 2022 JJIF Jiu-Jitsu World Championship held last November in the United Arab Emirates, and got a silver medal in the last 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia, has been actively leading the Fight to Protect Movement.

Her success in international tournaments, which included gold medal wins in the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG), as well as the 2019 and 2021 SEA Games, were pathways for Ochoa in opening up about her determination to help the victims, particularly of child exploitation.

“Fight to Protect is a movement that aims to fight against child sexual violence through Jiu-jitsu,” said Ochoa, who has partnered for this project with a group of young entrepreneurs.

Ochoa said that Jiu-jitsu is a tremendous vehicle in helping survivors with their trauma, as well as helping raise awareness on a taboo issue.

“We use it as a tool aid in the recovery of survivors and as a platform for prevention, to raise awareness on this particular issue because it’s very difficult to talk about. Sports is something that interests people, so mixing those two, I think, gets the message across in a more effective way,” she said.

According to Ochoa, who teamed up for this project with fellow athlete Matthew Royce Yu of SEAG 2019 silver medal winner water polo team, as well as Colleen Co Caswell, Princess Yap De Guzman, Racille Francisco and Cristina Co, the musical play helped the majority get a grasp of what may happen to the lives of the victims.



“We don’t want people to stop at awareness, and knowing the issue that’s going on out there. We want people to actually do something about it, to get involved and to be part of the fight,” she said.

The show featured the songs of popular Filipino band Eraserheads, written by Dingdong Novenario, directed and choreographed by Dexter Santos, and Myke Salomon as musical director. The show, which premiered in July 2018, also had the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra.