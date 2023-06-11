^

Ardina slips, falls by 6; Guce scrambles to stay in hunt

Jan Veran
June 11, 2023
Ardina slips, falls by 6; Guce scrambles to stay in hunt
Dottie Ardina
Symetra Tour File

MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina slowed down with a 70 after a 67 but her back-to-back birdies from No. 12 kept her in the hunt despite dropping from joint ninth to a share of 13th after two rounds of the ShopRite LPGA Classic still led by Swede Dani Holmqvist in Galloway, New Jersey Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Ardina cranked up her long game and added some 20 yards to her previous 227-yard norm but wrestled with her approach shots this time, missing six greens although she made up for the struggle by finishing with 29 putts for the second straight time at the par-71 Seaview Bay layout.

She pooled a 137 but fell behind by six as Holmqvist birdied two of the last four holes to shoot a 67 and stay in command at 131, a shot ahead of Korean world No. 9 Hyo Joo Kim, who fueled her title drive with a 65 sparked by three birdies in the first five holes and capped by another three-birdie splurge in the last five for a 132.

Bianca Pagdanganan also shot a 70 after a 71 and improved from tied 53rd to a share of 43rd at 141 heading to the final 18 holes of the $1.75 million tournament. The big-hitting Filipina campaigner, whose campaign, along with that of Ardina, is backed by ICTSI, missed six fairways on a 298-yard driving norm and the same number of greens, and like Ardina, came up with 29 putts.

In Michigan, Fil-Am Clariss Guce nearly blew a blistering backside start of four-under 32 with three bogeys in the first six holes at the front. But she checked her skid with a birdie on the seventh as she saved a 70 and moved to joint 13th at 141, four strokes behind New Zealand’s Amelia Garvey and three others after 36 holes of the Firekeepers Casino Hotel Championship in Battle Creek.

A two-time Epson Tour winner, Guce overcame a harrowing stint on the mound that saw her hit just four fairways on a 250-yard clip with superb recoveries, reaching the greens in regulation 14 times and winding up with 30 putts.

But she was awesome in the early going, picking up strokes on Nos. 11 and 13 and closing out with back-to-back feats at the Battle Creek Country Club.

Things, however, went on the downswing at the front as she bogeyed Nos. 2, 5 and 6 before birdying No. 7 to rescue a 38-32 and join Chinese Yue Ren (68), Sarah Rhee of the US (70) and Miranda Wang, also from China, (71) at 13th.

Meanwhile, Garvey, Chinese Siyun Liu and Lindsey McCurdy of the US all put in 67s while Korean Kim Min-G carded a 69 as they matched 137s to seize a one-stroke lead over Thai Siri Patchana, who turned in a 68 for a 138, heading to the final 18 holes of the $200,000 championship.

Pauline del Rosario recovered from a 73 with a 71 for joint 34th at 144 and safely made the cut at 146.

But Abby Arevalo failed to advance with a 147 after a 72 and Chanelle Avaricio squandered a fine 71 start with a 76 marred by four bogeys and a double-bogey against two birdies as she and Arevalo missed the cut by one.

