Obiena jumps to new Asian record in ruling Norway tilt

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 11, 2023 | 5:05pm
The Philippines' Ernest John Obiena celebrates after winning the men's pole vault final during the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) at the Morodok Techo National stadium in Phnom Penh on May 8, 2023.
Mohd Rasfan / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – It was just a matter of time before EJ Obiena could accomplish what no other Asian before him has done.

It came one sunny Saturday in Bergen, Norway, where the Filipino World Championship bronze medalist reached the Mount Everest of men’s pole vault by breaching the six-meter plateau in an exhilarating performance in the Sparebanken Vest Bergen Jump Challenge.

In one fell swoop, Obiena leapfrogged to 6.0 meters that set new national and Asian records and buried the old one at 5.94m that he registered a year ago when he snared a historic bronze at the Worlds in Portland, Oregon.

It also sealed the unchallenged Southeast Asian Games gold winner the crown as Americans KC Lightfoot, who had an identical 6.0m but got it only on the second attempt, and Sam Kendricks, who had a 5.88m, wound up second and third, respectively.

And because of it, Obiena can now breathe the same rarified air that only 27 others could, including Hall of Famer Sergey Bubka, who had a 6.15m, and the sport’s demigod in the almighty Armand Duplantis, who owns the world record at 6.22m.

It was made more impressive by the fact that Obiena was the only Asian to ever achieve such a feat.

“It all started with a dream to jump over 5m and set the national record to now be the 28th person all-time to go over the 6m barrier and the first ever Asian/Filipino,” said Obiena.

"It took a few moments to sink in. But when it did, tears began to fall, there was no greater shoulder to cry on than my coach, Vitaly (Petrov). Couldn’t have done it without him.”

“Still a lot of work ahead and still a long season. Just happy and proud to be part of the 6m Club,” he added.

After it had all sank in, Obiena, who is chasing a spot in next year’s Paris Games, may have realized he had sent a clear message that for sure Duplantis and the rest of the world could read—He is coming for all of them.

