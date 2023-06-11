^

'Blow-By-Blow': Flores wrests PBF super-fly title

Philstar.com
June 11, 2023
MANILA, Philippines — Judy Flores captured the vacant Philippine Boxing Federation super-flyweight crown late Saturday night with a split-decision win over Jerald Paclar during Manny Pacquiao Presents Blow By Blow show at the Barangay Mauway Executive Sports Complex in Mandaluyong City.

The victory boosted Flores’ record to 13-1 with seven knockouts while the loss dropped Paclar’s mark to 16-7-4 with nine knockouts.

It was Blow-By-Blow’s sixth promotion since Pacquiao revived the fabled television program late last year with San Miguel Beer Pale Pilsen as chief backer.

“We would always give the Filipino boxers the opportunity to shine and with San Miguel providing the knockout blows as far as support is concerned, the future looks bright,” Pacquiao, the TV show’s premier product, said.

Blow-By-Blow is shown every Sunday at 8:30 p.m. on Cignal’s ONE Sports channel, with the City of Mandaluyong lending a hand to Pacquiao’s team.

