PLDT inks Lyceum's Puzon for PVL bid

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
June 10, 2023 | 5:08pm
PLDT inks Lyceum's Puzon for PVL bid
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The PLDT High Speed Hitters have acquired two-time NCAA best setter Venice Puzon of Lyceum of the Philippines University to add bench depth when it gears up for the tough Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference battle ahead.

“Nakuha namin yung setter ng Lyceum,” said PLDT manager Bajjie del Rosario, referring to Puzon.

Puzon, however, will only suit up as a guest player as she will still play for the Lady Pirates in the next NCAA season.

But Puzon’s addition should further strengthen PLDT, which has also added Honey Royse Tubino from Army to add to an already powerhouse cast headed by skipper Mika Reyes, Michelle Morente and Mean Mendrez.

The PVL Invitational is scheduled to unfold on June 27 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre with 13 teams — 11 locals, including new entries Foton, Farm Fresh and Gerflor, and two foreign entries from Japan and Australia.

